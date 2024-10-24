Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance, Inc. Awarded 1 million

HAZARD, KY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Ellen Vance, CEO of the Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance , Inc. (KMHA), received an email from Yield Giving saying that her organization was to be awarded $1 million, she marked it as spam and continued her day. She didn’t give it another thought until Jim Macrae, Associate Administrator for the Bureau of Primary Health Care at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), asked to have a five-minute phone call with her. Vance admitted she was worried she had done something wrong, and that they were in trouble. But when Macrae called, instead he gave Vance the joyous news that the long-forgotten email was indeed legitimate, and that her organization was about to receive this momentous gift.Vance admits she was confused how they had even heard about KMHA. But both Macrae and representatives from Yield Giving shared that her name, and her organization, were being said repeatedly in meetings not only locally, but nationally, as an example of how to take care of people but still meet all required reporting metrics. “It’s very rewarding and satisfying that your efforts don’t go unnoticed,” Vance said. “We know what we do, and we talk about what we do, but to know that national leaders see that…that they see us…it’s just the icing on the cake.”This once in a lifetime award was given by Yield Giving. This group, established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, has given over $17,300,000,000 to 2,300+ non-profit teams to date. Unlike grants which often carry reporting requirements, stipulations for funding, etc., this one-time gift can be used as Vance and her team see fit so long as it’s for the benefit of others.In the four weeks since this all started, Vance has written a budget, got it approved by her board, received the funds from Yield Giving, and has started putting her plan in motion.Her first order of business was bonuses for her 160+ employees. “Anytime I write a grant, if it’s allowable, I write in for bonuses for my staff,” Vance explained. “The money hit our account on Friday, October 18, and on Monday, October 21, my employees had their money.” Vance’s board approved bonuses of $2,500 for longer term employees, $1000 for those who joined January-March of this year, and $500 for those who had been hired since March of this year.The second order of business was upgrading outdated equipment and furnishings to improve health center operations and compliance as well as patient experience. “I’m replacing all equipment at our KMHA Quantum Healthcare site,” Vance said. “From phones, to IT equipment, chairs, desks, you name it.Lastly, Vance is expanding the dental department. She recognizes that with her two full-time dentists who run 6 operatories, the wait time is astronomical and that patients were forced to look for somewhere else to go. However, she recently acquired a new dentist who is also certified to perform oral surgeries who is committed to building a team at KMHA. “We’re renovating the second floor which was previously a medical suite to now be a dental suite,” Vance said. “The team is built. I just have to get the renovations done and buy equipment.”Vance says she is feeling blessed. She says she’s devoted her life to being the kind of person who takes care of people. In her 11 years at KMHA, she has worked tirelessly to provide for her community; taking care of patients and providing high quality care regardless of their ability to pay, what their situation may be, etc. “We’ve been able to serve all these people and do good,” Vance said. “And now, we’ve been rewarded for it.”Recipient Contact: Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance, Inc., Ellen Vance, CEOEmail: ellen@kymha.org

