SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $163.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $135.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting 21% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 21% from the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $23.5 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.92, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.75 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 increased 19% to $48.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

“The evolving dynamics of the retail industry continue to drive digital transformation. SPS Commerce has been a trusted partner to thousands of retailers, suppliers, logistics providers, and distributors over the years and we remain committed to our vision to be the world’s retail network,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our customers continue to prioritize supply chain resilience and recognize the value we bring to the table as they strive for efficient collaboration with their trading partners.”

“SPS Commerce delivered strong third quarter performance and the 95th consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “We remain committed to a balanced growth approach as we continue to support our customers with a comprehensive product portfolio that positions them to successfully navigate evolving omnichannel dynamics and overcome increasing supply chain complexity.”

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $168.5 million to $169.5 million, representing 16% to 17% year-over-year growth.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.47, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.83 to $0.84.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $48.0 million to $48.7 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $12.8 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.1 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $7.2 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $635.4 million to $636.4 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2023.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.04, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.41 to $3.42.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $185.0 million to $185.7 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over 2023.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $55.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.1 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $22.8 million.

The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 95 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included the expense impact from acquisition-related employee severance costs, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments also included the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 the expense impact from acquisition-related employee severance costs, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,842 $ 219,081 Short-term investments 6,931 56,359 Accounts receivable 60,044 50,160 Allowance for credit losses (4,474 ) (3,320 ) Accounts receivable, net 55,570 46,840 Deferred costs 64,665 62,403 Other assets 18,639 16,758 Total current assets 344,647 401,441 Property and equipment, net 36,148 36,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,412 7,862 Goodwill 423,508 249,176 Intangible assets, net 168,131 107,344 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 20,802 20,347 Deferred income tax assets 412 505 Other assets, non-current 1,240 1,126 Total assets $ 1,003,300 $ 823,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,107 $ 7,420 Accrued compensation 46,010 41,588 Accrued expenses 8,968 8,014 Deferred revenue 78,883 69,187 Operating lease liabilities 4,363 4,460 Total current liabilities 146,331 130,669 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 6,550 6,930 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,807 9,569 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,607 8,972 Other liabilities, non-current 640 229 Total liabilities 173,935 156,369 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 39 39 Treasury stock (99,748 ) (128,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 611,719 537,061 Retained earnings 318,540 259,045 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (1,185 ) 222 Total stockholders’ equity 829,365 667,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,003,300 $ 823,844





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 163,686 $ 135,661 $ 466,858 $ 391,945 Cost of revenues 51,624 45,521 155,129 133,029 Gross profit 112,062 90,140 311,729 258,916 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 37,577 30,289 109,700 89,722 Research and development 15,292 13,558 45,667 39,438 General and administrative 27,152 21,906 76,575 64,275 Amortization of intangible assets 6,470 3,788 15,648 11,118 Total operating expenses 86,491 69,541 247,590 204,553 Income from operations 25,571 20,599 64,139 54,363 Other income, net 3,778 1,702 10,966 4,859 Income before income taxes 29,349 22,301 75,105 59,222 Income tax expense 5,889 5,459 15,610 12,409 Net income $ 23,460 $ 16,842 $ 59,495 $ 46,813 Net income per share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 1.60 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.57 $ 1.25 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 37,447 36,728 37,192 36,584 Diluted 37,996 37,584 37,785 37,417





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 59,495 $ 46,813 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (9,918 ) (11,906 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 14,010 13,964 Amortization of intangible assets 15,648 11,118 Provision for credit losses 6,239 4,004 Stock-based compensation 42,264 36,097 Other, net (925 ) 1,711 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (11,456 ) (8,800 ) Deferred costs (2,240 ) (7,543 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,258 ) 2,814 Accounts payable 665 (5,289 ) Accrued compensation 458 8,073 Accrued expenses 842 (169 ) Deferred revenue 5,424 10,042 Operating leases (1,412 ) (1,417 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,836 99,512 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,832 ) (15,467 ) Purchases of investments (85,759 ) (102,763 ) Maturities of investments 136,765 95,000 Acquisition of businesses, net (147,401 ) (70,218 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,227 ) (93,448 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (37,567 ) — Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 4,198 5,524 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 5,672 4,481 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,697 ) 10,005 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 849 (260 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (20,239 ) 15,809 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,081 162,893 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 198,842 $ 178,702









SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 23,460 $ 16,842 $ 59,495 $ 46,813 Income tax expense 5,889 5,459 15,610 12,409 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,633 4,675 14,010 13,964 Amortization of intangible assets 6,470 3,788 15,648 11,118 Stock-based compensation expense 10,752 11,436 42,264 36,097 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,077 ) (98 ) (2,636 ) (525 ) Investment income (2,704 ) (2,635 ) (8,377 ) (5,372 ) Other 978 1,036 978 1,170 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,401 $ 40,503 $ 136,992 $ 115,674





Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 163,686 $ 135,661 $ 466,858 $ 391,945 Net income 23,460 16,842 59,495 46,813 Margin 14 % 12 % 13 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 48,401 40,503 136,992 115,674 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 30 % 29 % 30 %





Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 23,460 $ 16,842 $ 59,495 $ 46,813 Stock-based compensation expense 10,752 11,436 42,264 36,097 Amortization of intangible assets 6,470 3,788 15,648 11,118 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,077 ) (98 ) (2,636 ) (525 ) Other 978 1,036 978 1,170 Income tax effects of adjustments (5,514 ) (4,981 ) (18,134 ) (16,089 ) Non-GAAP income $ 35,069 $ 28,023 $ 97,615 $ 78,584 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 37,447 36,728 37,192 36,584 Diluted 37,996 37,584 37,785 37,417 Net income per share, basic $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 1.60 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.31 0.30 1.02 0.87 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.94 $ 0.76 $ 2.62 $ 2.15 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.57 $ 1.25 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.30 0.30 1.01 0.85 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.75 $ 2.58 $ 2.10

