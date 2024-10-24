Governor Cooper Issues Executive Order to Ease DMV Requirements and Fee Collections for Western North Carolinians in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order focused on easing requirements and fee collections for North Carolinians related to the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in counties impacted by Hurricane Helene. As a result of this Order, the DMV will suspend the collection of various application and late fees, suspend certain requirements for both residents and businesses, and extend certain licenses for mechanics and businesses.

“Western North Carolina was deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene and many people have lost vehicles, licenses and other important documents,” said Governor Cooper. “This Executive Order will support the DMV’s critical work and help affected North Carolinians as they recover from this storm.”

Following the devastation of Helene, several DMV facilities remain closed and many vehicles were destroyed by the storm. Additionally, many residents of impacted counties cannot access an open facility to obtain services thereby delaying their ability to obtain the registration and other documents required for their vehicles. Replacing lost documents would also require paying various fees. This action allows DMV to support disaster recovery by expediting the issuance of vital motorist records, identification, and documentation while also providing relief for residents of impacted counties to restore some of their property.

Yesterday, Governor Cooper announced his budget recommendation to help Western North Carolina rebuild stronger. Governor Cooper recommends an initial $3.9 billion package to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, homes, businesses, schools, and farms damaged during the storm. Initial damage estimates are $53 billion, roughly three times Hurricane Florence estimates in 2018 and the largest in state history.

The North Carolina Council of State unanimously concurred with this Executive Order.

