Governor Josh Stein Outlines Priorities to Keep North Carolina’s Kids Safe from Child Abuse & Neglect

Today, Governor Josh Stein, Attorney General Jeff Jackson, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai joined advocates and law enforcement officers at the SAFEChild Advocacy Center to raise awareness of the ongoing tragedy of child abuse and neglect. They also highlighted April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 28 as Children’s Advocacy Center Day.

“Every year there are more than 100,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to recognize Children’s Advocacy Center Day and Child Abuse Prevention Month so that we can seek justice and promote healing for North Carolina’s children, as well as reaffirm our commitment to protecting kids from abuse.”

“We all want our children to grow up safe, healthy, and with every opportunity to succeed,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “As Attorney General, I take seriously the responsibility to make sure child survivors of abuse and trauma can heal, hold their abusers accountable, and build strong futures for themselves. I’m grateful for Governor Stein’s leadership to protect our kids.”

“North Carolina’s children deserve the opportunity to grow up in a safe and secure environment. Too often, a child is abused and neglected by someone close to them, so it is vital that kids have a chance to report abuse to law enforcement,” said North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe. “This also means taking steps to prevent abuse and neglect before it happens – by protecting children online and by preventing situations in which abusers use firearms to intimidate children.”

“I am grateful to groups like SAFE Child North Carolina who are providing care, counseling and resources to thousands of children and families impacted by abuse,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “Working together with partners across the state, we can raise awareness and protect children so they can grow up in safe, nurturing environments where they can reach their full potential and thrive.”

“Every child in North Carolina deserves to grow up in a nurturing environment, free from abuse and neglect,” said SAFEchild Executive Director Cristin DeRonja. “A child who experiences abuse requires decades to recover and heal, which is why it is crucial that children’s advocacy centers have the resources to provide essential intervention and treatment for children who suffer from traumatic abuse and neglect. These children need a sense of hope, knowing that someone believes them and is on their side. I am eternally grateful for Governor Stein’s support and commitment to preventing and eliminating child abuse and neglect.”

At SAFEChild’s Advocacy Center, Governor Stein signed proclamations recognizing Children’s Advocacy Center Day and Child Abuse Prevention Month. As Attorney General, Governor Stein worked with the General Assembly to pass the Sexual Assault Fast Reporting and Enforcement Act, or SAFE Child Act, requiring people and institutions to report abuse to local law enforcement, regardless of the abuser’s relationship with the child. Governor Stein’s 2025-2027 budget proposal calls for increased investment in the Positive Parenting Program, which seeks to strengthen parenting skills and prevent child maltreatment.

If a child you know is being abused or neglected or exhibits signs of being abused or neglected, please help them seek help. Resources are available for reporting suspected abuse or neglect and recognizing the signs of child abuse.