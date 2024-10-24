Top Army leaders discuss building combat-ready reserve forces in rapidly changing threat environment

WASHINGTON, D.C. –

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, recently brought together senior leaders from across the Army to discuss the challenges of delivering combat-ready reserve forces in an increasingly complex threat environment.

The panel, which was held at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Convention on Oct. 15, 2024, focused on strategies for enhancing the Army Reserve's ability to respond swiftly and effectively in future conflicts.

"Our primary purpose is to build and deliver combat-ready Soldiers and formations at point of need," Harter said. He also added, "Your Army Reserve ... will be needed early and often."

Harter pointed out some of the Army Reserve’s capabilities and assets.

“We have 100 percent of theater opening capability for the United States Army,” Harter said. “Ninety-nine percent of the bulk fuel capacity for the Army exists in the Army Reserve. We have 100 percent of theater engineer commands at the two-star level and 100 percent of theater tactical signal brigades.”

He emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between the Army Reserve, active-duty forces and the National Guard to ensure interoperability and responsiveness on today’s battlefield.

The ability to maneuver across the battlefield was also a key point of discussion.

“Above all, we are looking to invest in our command and control systems and really focus on mobility,” said Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Commander. “Future conflicts will not be like counter-insurgency operations, where we had field hospitals in the same space for over a decade.”

Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve G-3/5/7, who moderated the discussion, underscored the challenge of personnel shortages, particularly in junior enlisted and officer ranks. He explained that the Army Reserve is exploring options such as accelerated promotions, direct commissioning, and flexible drill and annual training requirements to attract and retain quality personnel.

Offering an international allied perspective, Lt. Gen. Krzysztof Król, commander of Poland's Territorial Defense, addressed the challenges faced by his reserve forces.

Poland, serving as a major hub for humanitarian and military support to Ukraine, makes it a primary potential target for Russian aggression. As a result, Poland must remain prepared with the necessary capabilities to defend against these threats.

From the Polish perspective, the constant exposure to threats is a daily reality, with hybrid attacks targeting the country's borders, infrastructure, and communication systems. Both military and civilian networks face ongoing disruptions.

“Our society is exposed to different types of information, not necessarily in TV or in radio because this is in Polish hands. However, internet is free.” Król said.

Due to the threat landscape in the region, the Polish government is increasing its defense spending and is in the process of increasing the number of Polish soldiers from “120,000 to 300,000,” Król said. “We are, frankly speaking, transforming our armed forces.”

Additionally, equipment management and resource allocation raised a discussion among the panel.

“We should exercise version control of equipment to avoid duplication and improve maintenance,” said Myles Miyamasu, deputy director of Army Materiel Command.

He also highlighted the need for efficient management of equipment, ranging from organizational clothing and individual weapons, to fleet vehicles.

Senior leaders acknowledged the future threat landscape and the near-certainty of conflict, emphasizing that it’s no longer a question of "if" but "when" the Army Reserve will be called to action. In this high-threat environment, the need for readiness is paramount.

The panel emphasized that the Army Reserve is actively preparing and delivering combat-ready forces to address the evolving demands of today’s complex threat environment.

“You go, we go,” Harter announced in his opening remarks. Leaders at all echelons should look at “things that we can do differently in the Army Reserve to get after that mission of building readiness now.”

Innovative solutions in task organization and command and control (C2) are being reviewed to offset the Army Reserve’s constraint of only 39 days a year to build readiness and demonstrate its participation in the entire Army’s continuous transformation.

With a focus on defending American interests both at home and abroad, the Army Reserve is prioritizing interoperability, investing in advanced technology, and fostering stronger joint partnerships—and ensuring its Soldiers remain "Twice the Citizen, Combat Ready!"