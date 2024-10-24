Submit Release
210th Regional Support Group welcomes new commander in change of command ceremony

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico  –  

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, the 210th Regional Support Group (RSG) held a Change of Command Ceremony, marking a significant transition in leadership. Soldiers, family members, and friends gathered to witness the formal event where Col. Andrew Robertson, the outgoing Brigade Commander, passed the unit’s colors to Col. Jose Ruiz Espada, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility.

The ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Carlos Gorbea, Commanding General of the 1st Mission Support Command, was a moment of reflection and gratitude for Col. Robertson’s leadership and service. Under his command, the 210th RSG achieved numerous milestones, strengthening the unit’s readiness and commitment to excellence.

“Humility is the strength. Always place God first, the family, the nation, and your troops and reveling this short chapter where we get to be soldiers, Garita Warriors, and we get to serve our nation. There is no brotherhood and sisterhood like this that you ever experience serving in the Army,” expressed Col. Robertson.

Brig. Gen. Gorbea presided over the ceremony, acknowledging the dedication of both commanders and expressing confidence in Col. Ruiz Espada’s ability to lead the unit forward.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the continuity of leadership, trust, and the shared commitment to serve. Col. Ruiz Espada expressed his honor in taking on this role and pledged to uphold the values and mission of the 210th RSG.

The 210th Regional Support Group remains a vital part of the US Army Reserve, dedicated to providing essential support and services to enhance the readiness and operational capabilities of units across the command.

