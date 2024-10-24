The Cannabis Place & industry partners launch fund effort to help post-mastectomy reconstruction for women in need

The Cannabis Place Dispensary and industry partners in New York launch coordinated effort to help fund post-mastectomy reconstruction for women in need

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Cannabis Place, alongside Her Highness and HPI Canna, is proud to announce a collaborative initiative to provide vital support for women affected by breast cancer. “Breast cancer has touched every community, and we are committed to serving our local neighbors,” stated Osbert Orduña, CEO of The Cannabis Place Dispensary . “We are committed to enhancing the prospects and prosperity of those in need, creating an immediate positive impact by helping to fund post-mastectomy reconstruction for women in need.”As part of this initiative, 25% of the proceeds from the sale of BOOBYLICIOUS, a limited-edition 5-pack of infused pre-rolls, will be donated to My Hope Chest. This organization is dedicated to providing financial support for post-mastectomy reconstruction, empowering women on their journey to recovery.This partnership marks a significant first step for legal cannabis businesses in New York, as we unite to make a meaningful contribution to the community. The Cannabis Place, Her Highness, and HPI Canna are dedicated to fostering positive change and ensuring that our efforts resonate well beyond the scope of our businesses and the legal cannabis industry.“We created BOOBYLICIOUS to offer support and healing to women on a breast cancer journey, while taking the opportunity to share how cannabis supported me on mine. We hope to contribute to the healing and recovery of as many women as possible, while celebrating our collective resilience.” Commented Her Highness co-founder Allison Krongard, a recent breast cancer survivor.“We are thrilled to partner with The Cannabis Place Dispensary for this cause as they support the Her Highness brand wholly, carrying our products in their beautiful dispensaries.” Comments Her Highness co-founder Laura Eisman.More information can be found at : TheCannabisPlace.org or at herhighness.com/boobylicious-------- ENDS --------About The Cannabis Place: The Cannabis Place Dispensary stands out as the only independently owned, certified and licensed Disabled Veteran dispensary brand in New York and New Jersey, with locations in Queens, NYC, and Jersey City. Committed to accessibility and community, we proudly also offer the largest free delivery service in the Northeast. Discover more about our mission and products at TheCannabisPlace.org. Press contact osbert@thecannabisplace.orgAbout Her Highness: Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle. Her Highness’ accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in NY and select markets. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives.Press contact: press@herhighness.comAbout My Hope Chest : My Hope Chest has dedicated 21 years to filling the gap in breast cancer treatment, by providing reconstructive surgery and breast cancer financial assistance for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer survivors. Our mission picks up where all others leave off, providing the "final step in breast cancer treatment."Press contact: info@myhopechest.orgAbout HPI Canna : HPI Canna is a leading woman-owned state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution facility nestled on 434 acres in New York’s Hudson Valley with a mission of establishing a healthy and sustainable cannabis ecosystem by bringing best-in-class brands to market with innovative partners at every level of the supply chain. A diverse portfolio including national industry frontrunners to New York-based social impact brands have chosen HPI as their partners to drive growth in this emerging market.Press contact: a.freeman@hpicanna.com

