VT F&W Website Helps with Learning How to Process Deer

Vermont is one of the most rural states in the country, and Vermonters have a proud heritage of living close to the land. Hunting is highly regulated and provides a way to connect with the land, connect with nature and connect with a healthy, sustainable food source that is rooted in Vermont.

Making the most of the meals provided by deer taken in hunting seasons starts with processing them quickly and correctly which is why the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has three online videos demonstrating how to process deer. Finding the videos is easy on the Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). Click on “Hunt” and then “White-tailed Deer” and scroll down to “Processing Your Deer Videos.”

The educational videos are titled Field Dressing, Skinning a Deer and Butchering a Deer.

“Correctly processing game can make a big difference in the taste of the meat,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Taking the time to do it correctly assures that you and your family will have many enjoyable meals ahead.”