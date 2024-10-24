Pennsylvania Gets it Done: Governor Shapiro, GSK Leadership Announce the Global Biopharma Company’s Investment of up to $800 Million in Pennsylvania, Expanding its Operations and Creating Jobs in the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is investing $21 million in the Lancaster County project, which will create 200 new, high-paying jobs

As part of its largest U.S. manufacturing investment to date, GSK is increasing its R&D and manufacturing footprint — further solidifying Pennsylvania’s global reputation as a life sciences leader

Marietta, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and GSK leadership announced the global biopharma company’s major investment of up to $800 million in Pennsylvania that will increase its research and development (R&D) and manufacturing footprint at its existing facility in Lancaster County. The Commonwealth is supporting this expansion with a $21 million investment, which will create at least 200 new, high-paying jobs. This is the largest Commonwealth-supported economic development project in Lancaster County history.

GSK will expand its existing facility at 325 North Bridge Street in Marietta with new facilities to manufacture vaccines and medicines. Currently, one in four Americans are administered a vaccine supplied from the company’s Marietta location. This expansion will double the size and capacity of the site.

“Pennsylvania is a leader in life sciences – and GSK’s decision to make its largest single investment ever in manufacturing in the United States right here in the Commonwealth is further proof that we are the best state in the nation for business growth and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “Our Commonwealth offers the skilled workforce, market access, and innovation infrastructure that biotech and life sciences companies need to thrive. Pennsylvania is getting things done, and my Administration will continue to work with companies like GSK to drive innovation forward and create jobs – and economic opportunity – for people across the Commonwealth.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has supported GSK’s expansion with a comprehensive funding proposal. This includes an $18 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant, a $2.35 million Pennsylvania First grant, and a $645,000 WEDnet grant to train employees. GSK has also been encouraged to apply for the DCED’s Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) and Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) programs. In addition to the expansion, GSK will retain at least 4,622 jobs statewide and keep its U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia.

“Today, we celebrate GSK’s decision to expand here in Pennsylvania – an expansion that represents one of the largest life science investments in the history of our Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Life sciences is one of the key industries we’re focusing on in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy. The Commonwealth is home to nearly 3,100 life sciences firms, and under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we will continue to make bold investments like this one to further boost the industry and create more opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

The life sciences sector is one of the industries highlighted in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in almost 20 years. Launched by Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger earlier this year, the strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths in Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology, driving economic growth and creating jobs statewide.

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Philadelphia, with global headquarters located in London, England.

“This landmark investment will establish Marietta as an innovation and manufacturing hub capable of delivering next generation medicines and vaccines to people around the world,” said Regis Simard, President Global Supply Chain, GSK. “We’re grateful for the support of local and state officials, who made this project possible, and we are excited to expand upon the important work already underway at the Marietta site.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are focused on creating economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, securing nearly $3 billion in private sector investments since taking office.

“Marietta, PA, first emerged on the frontlines of vaccination production more than 140 years ago as the Lancaster County Vaccine Farm supplied the nation with life-saving smallpox vaccines,” said Ezra Rothman, President, EDC Lancaster County. “Today, this major investment by GSK will make Lancaster County a centerpiece of the company’s North American operations for the foreseeable future. We truly value the partnership with the Commonwealth and the local support we received from East Donegal Township, Donegal School District, and the County of Lancaster in securing this investment.”

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

Read more about how Governor Shapiro's budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

