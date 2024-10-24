eriro Invites Guests to New Winter Experiences

New Luxury Hideaway Introduces Signature Experiences Rooted in Mountain Tradition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eriro, an idyllic nine-bedroom nature hideaway accessible mainly by cable-car, has opened its doors to guests in July within the Tyrolean Alps of Ehrwald, Austria. Situated over 5,000 feet above sea level, eriro offers guests the opportunity to foster a strong connection with the region's deep-rooted Alpine traditions through its personalized guest experiences influenced by locality, seasonality, and simplicity, perfect for travelers planning their winter travel.Derived from the Old German High word meaning ‘the entrance of the forest’, eriro’s ethos is to connect guests with nature while reflecting the ever-changing seasons of the Alps, featuring generations of mountain traditions through an array of signature experiences. The colder months offer a tranquil retreat in a lesser-known ski area, inviting a winter experience through other unique cold-weather activities. Guests can embark on snowshoeing excursions to the Seebensee high mountain lake to learn snowflake reading techniques and explore traditional Alpine craftsmanship, learn to split firewood using sustainable techniques, and craft snow profiles to understand avalanche risks. Those seeking a more slow-paced immersion in Alpine culture can yodel to train the breath and voice while listening to traditional Alpine stories and myths.Winter, especially during the holiday season, brings a special charm to the Tyrolean Alps and the local culture of the area. As the days grow shorter, a cozy atmosphere fills the air with the scent of freshly baked cookies and the crackling of fires. eriro presents guests with holiday offerings where Austrian traditions are fully present. One of the property’s owners personally bakes homemade cookies to share with guests around a dressed-up Christmas tree, accompanied by the melodies of holiday music and the traditional Austrian zither harp. Guests may also take part in crafting their own Christmas ornaments in the eriro workshop from clay, straw, or wood, elements that are deeply connected to the hotel’s design roots.A winter hike through the nearby forest allows guests to gather pine branches with eriro’s own guide, which can then be transformed into festive floral arrangements or holiday wreaths. Off-property, guests may visit Christmas markets in nearby towns, local parish services, and take horse-drawn sleigh rides through the snow-covered valley. To learn more about the region’s rich craftsmanship, guests can visit the famous nativity scene exhibition in Oberammergau, offering a sentimental glimpse into Tyrolean traditions.About eriroTucked away within Ehrwald, Austria at an elevation over 5,000 feet (1,550 meters), eriro is the new luxury retreat elevating the Alpine experience. Featuring nine luxury suites and only accessible by cable car, eriro is situated within the unspoiled Austrian pastures within the peaks of the Austrian side of Zugspitze Mountain. Emphasizing tradition, seasonality, and simplicity, eriro anchors guests to their origins and fosters harmony with nature through experiences, cuisine, wellness, and design. Activities such as hiking, skiing, and local crafting, yodeling, and snowflake reading techniques foster a strong connection the Alpine traditions of the region. The culinary experience, inspired by seasonality and the Tyrolean Mountains, take guests through celebrated traditional recipes curated with locally sourced ingredients at the restaurant and bar. The spa is anchored in seasonality and origin, with treatments inspired by the five medicinal herbs: mountain arnica, St. John's wort, common yarrow, ribwort plantain and stinging nettle. Architect Martin Gruber designed eriro to capture the simplicity and stillness of the Alpine region, utilizing locally sourced materials and a natural color palette to place nature as the local point. The weathering of the facade, ripening of spruce floors, and darkening of the wooden walls is deliberate, reflecting the journey of the wood, stone, and natural fibers implemented throughout the architecture as the seasons change. For more information, please visit eriro.at/en.html

