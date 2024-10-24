Good-Lite company awarded contract (BPM005390) for Low Vision devices for the Arizona Department of Administration

90 Years of Vision

Good-Lite Company has been awarded a contract by the State of Arizona to supply assistive technology products supporting state programs

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good-Lite Company has been awarded a contract by the State of Arizona, through the Arizona Department of Administration, to supply assistive technology products supporting state programs serving individuals with disabilities, as well as state employees requiring ADA accommodations and eligible agencies. These products are customized to meet the unique needs of each individual.This partnership aligns with Arizona’s vision to ensure that every child, adult, and family in the state is safe and economically secure. By securing this contract, which includes low vision testing solutions, Good-Lite Company reinforces its position as a preferred partner, united by a shared commitment to this important mission."We are thrilled to partner with the State of Arizona in providing world-class low vision acuity testing supplies that will help improve the quality of life for so many citizens across the state. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of creating a safer, more inclusive, and economically secure future for every Arizonan."– Dustin Cox, Good-Lite CompanyFollow Good-Lite Company online at www.good-lite.com , on Facebook or on LinkedIn About Good-Lite CompanyFounded in 1930, Good-Lite has been at the forefront of developing innovative vision screening solutions designed specifically for school settings. Our mission is to enhance the vision health of children through early identification and intervention, thereby supporting their educational success and overall well-being. We are dedicated to working with children and communities to develop and implement solutions to their unique challenges. Learn more and find online tools and resources at www.good-lite.com

