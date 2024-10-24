Shriners Children's Ohio Accepts Largest Donation in its History, Dedicates Jursich Care Center

From left to right: Robert Jurisch, Jr. and his wife, MaryKay, with their daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brian Blaine.

Shriners Children’s Ohio received an $11.5 million donation Tuesday, the largest in its nearly 60-year history.

Their remarkably generous philanthropic spirit and unwavering commitment to children’s healthcare have ensured that future generations will receive the highest quality of care.” — Faith Breeden with Shriners Children’s Ohio.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shriners Children’s Ohio received an $11.5 million donation Tuesday, the largest in its nearly 60-year history, and dedicated the inpatient acute care unit as the Jursich Care Center to honor the legacy of the generous philanthropists who made the gift.“Today, we not only celebrate this newly named space but also the extraordinary lives of Mr. Robert John Jursich and his beloved wife, Marthe. They were extraordinary philanthropists, whose lifelong passion was to help children,” said Faith Breeden, associate director of philanthropy for Shriners Children’s Ohio. “Their remarkably generous philanthropic spirit and unwavering commitment to children’s healthcare have ensured that future generations will receive the highest quality of care in a nurturing and compassionate environment. And we are truly honored to have their legacy forever woven into the fabric of our hospital.”Robert Jursich, Jr. spoke on behalf of the family and said he is sure his late father is smiling down.“I am beyond impressed and moved. Just the care that is shown, the professionalism and the results,” he said. “To see procedures on the cutting edge, it is incredible.”This gift is also among the largest ever received by the entire Shriners Children’s organization, a 102-year-old healthcare system that has helped nearly 1.6 million children across the world.As the leaders in specialty pediatric burn, cleft lip and palate and craniofacial care, the newly named Jursich Care Center ensures children from around the world can access world-class surgeries, therapies, and research right here in Dayton, Ohio.Robert often expressed this heartfelt desire, saying, “My late wife, Marthe, and I want to help as many kids as possible.”Bethany Deines, senior director of philanthropy of Shriners Children’s Ohio, said the hospital’s mission resonated with the Jursich family and inspired Robert to make a transformational gift to the hospital.“Shriners Children’s Ohio is deeply grateful for Mr. and Mrs. Jursich’s incredible generosity. Because of their support, the Jursich Care Center is a place where life-changing medical care is provided every day,” Deines said. “Our highly skilled and compassionate medical team works tirelessly to deliver innovative care tailored to the specific needs of each child. From the moment they enter, our patients and their families are embraced by an environment that fosters healing, hope, and trust. I am confident that the Jursich family would be proud to know their legacy instills a sense of comfort to children who are in our care.”ABOUT THE JURSICH FAMILYBorn in Chicago, Robert’s early years on a farm in Woodstock ignited a lifelong passion for land and conservation, which he later enjoyed on his 120-acre property in Holmes County, Ohio. Robert had a successful career selling flooring products before venturing into the restaurant industry. His perseverance led him to open the 366th McDonald’s unit in Cleveland, Ohio, in March 1962. As a graduate at the top of his class from one of the first Hamburger University classes, he played a crucial role in the growth of the McDonald’s brand in Northeast Ohio, earning numerous awards for his restaurant organization. Marthe loved her gardens, and having a room filled with fresh flowers always brought a smile to Robert’s face. In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Robert was an avid collector of duck decoys, reflecting his diverse interests and passions.ABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OHIOShriners Children's Ohio is one of the four Shriners hospitals dedicated to the treatment of pediatric burns and specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Our physicians’ experience and expertise in burn treatment, cleft lip and palate, complex wound and skin conditions, and plastic and reconstructive surgery makes Shriners Children's Ohio a first choice for care. To learn more, please visit shrinersohio.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.