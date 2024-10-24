Noise-Induced Hearing Loss, A Growing Issue That Can Be Prevented

Who knew that attending sporting events, movie theaters, or using a leaf blower could contribute to hearing loss? The world we live in is a truly noisy place where over 1.2 million people in North Carolina experience hearing loss. There are an estimated 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss, including 40 million aged 20-69 whose hearing loss is noise-induced.

October is National Protect Your Hearing Month, which is a great opportunity to raise awareness of how noise-induced hearing loss occurs and how it can be prevented. Hearing loss can result from a single loud sound or result over time from repeated exposure to loud sounds. The louder the sound is, the less time it takes for damage to occur. Examples of everyday sound exposures that can cause hearing loss are listening to music on personal devices with the volume set too loud, fitness classes with loud music, children’s toys, concerts, bars, power tools, lawnmowers, sirens, and firearms.

Noise-induced hearing loss can’t be reversed, but it can be prevented. Some ways to prevent this type of hearing loss are avoiding noisy places, when possible, turning down the volume when watching TV or listening to music, and using hearing protection, such as earplugs or protective earmuffs. When avoiding noise and wearing hearing protection is not possible, move farther away and take breaks from noise.

If you find yourself having trouble understanding speech in noisy places, finding it hard to follow speech in groups or when a person’s mouth is covered, listening makes you tired, or you are turning up the volume of the TV and others complain it is too loud, then you may have hearing loss. If you have concerns about your hearing, ask your health care provider about having a comprehensive hearing evaluation.

Checking one’s hearing is an important first step if you think you may have a hearing loss. With proper hearing health care, communication access, and the abundance of resources in North Carolina, these individuals can have lives that are meaningful and productive.

If you have hearing loss and would like to learn more about how the North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing can help, contact one of our regional centers.