Local Scouts Bring Community Together to Help End Hunger in Washington DC Region

Scouts Ask for Public to Support Virtual and Doorstep Food Collection Drive

Almost 1.5 million in our region are struggling with hunger. Through Scouting for Food, our Scouts, parents, and leaders endeavor to live up to the Scout Law and be helpful by serving their community.” — Mario A. Pérez, CEO/Scout Executive

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 38 years, Scouts have collected food for families experiencing food insecurity in the greater Washington, DC region. As part of “Scouting For Food,” Scouting America National Capital Area Council (NCAC) is walking through the local community collecting directly from their neighbors in their annual effort to help alleviate hunger throughout the region.After notifying neighbors with post notes, flyers, and virtual advertisements about the collection in their neighborhoods on November 2, 2024, Scouts will mobilize on November 9, 2024 to collect non-perishable food items. If a notification is received, residents are asked to participate by placing their donated food items on their doorstep in bags or boxes to aid in the collection process.Scouting for Food is one of the largest annual food drives in the metropolitan area. Scouts of all ages, from 5 to 20 years old, will participate in Scouting for Food throughout the District of Columbia; the Maryland counties of Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s; and the Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Stafford, Culpeper, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas, Manassas Park and Fredericksburg.If charitable neighbors do not receive a notice at their door, contributions can be made through the virtual Scouting for Food campaign. Partnering with You Give Goods, NCAC has created 19 virtual food drives that will benefit specific nonprofit food pantries throughout the region.The yearly campaign meets the mission of the Boy Scouts of America, "...to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law” and specifically the part of the Scout Oath that states, “...to help other people at all times.”“In 2023 Scouts collected over 537,000 pounds of food for families experiencing food insecurity across our council territory,” said Mario A. Pérez, CEO and Scout Executive of Scouting America National Capital Area Council. “We know that almost 1.5 million people in our region are struggling with hunger. Through Scouting for Food, our Scouts, their parents, and adult leaders endeavor to live up to the Scout Law and be helpful by serving their community. Scouting America aims to prepare young people for lives of impact and purpose. This service project demonstrates our commitment to this aim."According to the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2024 Annual Hunger Report, “37% of the Washington region – nearly 1.5 million people – didn’t always know where their next meal would come from at some point last year. That’s an increase of 5 percentage points from last year, when 32% of households in the region experienced food insecurity during 2023.”Scouting for Food is held every fall prior to Thanksgiving. Local food banks rely on the efforts of the Scouts to stock their shelves for the upcoming holiday months when food demands are the highest. Scouts depend on the community to support the effort. Healthy, nonperishable items needed include canned protein (tuna, salmon, chicken); peanut butter; grains (pasta, whole grain pasta, brown & white rice); whole grain hot & cold cereals (multi-grain, low sugar cereals, oatmeal); canned vegetables; and canned fruits.Scouting for Food is made possible in part by a grant from the Safeway Foundation.###Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more, please visit www.Scouting.org Scouting America National Capital Area Council (NCAC) was organized in 1911 and today is the oldest and largest Council in America with over 30,000 Scouts who provide over 370,000 hours of community service each year. NCAC prepares youth for life through outstanding programs that inspire, build character and instill the values that young people need to succeed today.

