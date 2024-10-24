New Interim Program for Farm Wineries

CANADA, October 24 - The Province is committing $3.7 million to an interim wine support program for registered farm wineries and launching the $700,000 Wine and Grape Industry Development Program for 2024-25.

The interim program, which mirrors the current Federal Wine Support Program, is now in effect as discussions continue about longer-term solutions that will be supported by a wine authority.

“Nova Scotia’s wine sector is important to our province’s economy, and we continue to come together to find solutions to help them adapt to opportunities and challenges,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We all want a clear road map to ensure long-term stability and growth, including strengthening and protecting the Nova Scotia brand so that Nova Scotians understand which wines are truly local.”

Similar to the federal program, the interim program will provide registered Nova Scotia farm wineries with payments based on their production of wine fermented in Nova Scotia. Wineries can submit their federal program application materials and payment information to the Department of Finance and Treasury Board to receive funding from the interim program. Payments will be based on a fixed amount per litre, with a maximum total program amount of $3.7 million.

Under the Wine and Grape Industry Development Program, wineries and grape growers can submit applications for projects that help prepare for climate change through energy efficiency and climate adaptation technologies as well as marketing and training activities.

The departments of Finance and Treasury Board and Agriculture and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) will continue to work with the sector on various initiatives, including a longer-term wine support program for fiscal 2025-26.

Quotes:

“While visiting Nova Scotia farms and vineyards and speaking to wine and grape growers, I’ve seen first-hand the work that goes into producing quality local beverages. Today’s program provides interim support while conversations continue. We at the Department of Agriculture will maintain our support with a number of developmental provincial and cost-shared programs as well as dedicated support for the wine authority.”

— Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture

Quick Facts:

the grape and wine sector has received about $40 million over the last five years, including supports through the NSLC and the departments of Finance and Treasury Board and Agriculture

an independent report was commissioned from Donna Sears, an associate marketing professor at Acadia University, whose research focuses on wine consumers and wine tourism, and co-authored by Terrance Weatherbee, a management professor at Acadia to help inform decisions around wine sector support

Additional Resources:

News release – Additional Support for Wine Industry: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/09/26/additional-support-wine-industry

Finance and Treasury Board on X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/NSFinance