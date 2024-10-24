Asheville Disaster Recovery Center Moving; Temporary Centers Available to Help

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville will be closing 7 p.m., Oct. 24 to allow the school to open and students to resume learning. A new fixed site in Buncombe County will be announced soon.

In addition to a fixed site, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (M-DRCs) are opening with the first on Oct. 24 to provide in-person support. M-DRCs can be found at the following locations and operational hours:

Swannanoa Fire Rescue - Bee Tree Fire Sub Station

510 Bee Tree Rd.

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Open: Oct. 24 – 27, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Buncombe County Sports Park (Parking Lot)

58 Apac Dr.

Asheville, NC 28806

Open: Oct. 28 – 31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A Disaster Recovery Center is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

Centers are already open across areas affected by Helene. To find those center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. You can visit any open center. No appointment is needed.