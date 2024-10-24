Asheville Disaster Recovery Center Moving; Temporary Centers Available to Help
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville will be closing 7 p.m., Oct. 24 to allow the school to open and students to resume learning. A new fixed site in Buncombe County will be announced soon.
In addition to a fixed site, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (M-DRCs) are opening with the first on Oct. 24 to provide in-person support. M-DRCs can be found at the following locations and operational hours:
Swannanoa Fire Rescue - Bee Tree Fire Sub Station
510 Bee Tree Rd.
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Open: Oct. 24 – 27, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Buncombe County Sports Park (Parking Lot)
58 Apac Dr.
Asheville, NC 28806
Open: Oct. 28 – 31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
A Disaster Recovery Center is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.
Centers are already open across areas affected by Helene. To find those center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. You can visit any open center. No appointment is needed.
It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.