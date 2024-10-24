Helene Emergency Assistance Loans (HEAL) Program Underway For East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shared additional guidance on how communities impacted by Hurricane Helene may opt-in to receive immediate financial relief via the HEAL Program, which was established swiftly in the days following the disaster. The $100 million fund directly serves the health and wellness of Tennesseans in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Counties eligible for assistance include Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. If any additional counties are added to the Major Disaster Declaration for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Categories A through G, they will become eligible for the program.

“Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented disaster for Tennessee, and many local communities can’t wait on federal reimbursements to begin the rebuilding process,” said Gov. Lee. “These communities need immediate relief, and that’s why we took swift action to develop and implement this unique program.”

The HEAL Program allocates $35 million to address water and wastewater system damage across eligible counties. These systems experienced extensive damage in most counties and were destroyed in others. Utilities are central to the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans living in the affected areas, as well as first responders and volunteers who are temporarily deployed to help with the rebuilding process. $65 million will be divided equally among eligible economically at-risk and distressed counties to address dangerous debris removal.

Eligible counties may find additional details on the opt-in process here .