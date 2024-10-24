TDOC Sets Halloween Restrictions For Sex Offenders With A Minor Victim

Nashville, Tenn. – On October 31, probation parole officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will conduct Operation Blackout, an annual statewide event that adds an extra layer of protection to Tennessee communities.

On Halloween night, probation parole officers across Tennessee will conduct visits to the homes of sex offenders under TDOC supervision whose convictions involved children. The visits seek to verify compliance with special restrictions put in place during the holiday. Special restrictions prohibit:

Answering the door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Porch lights must remain off and front doors closed.

Distributing Halloween treats, candy, favors, or gifts to any children, either at their residence or any other home. Offenders may not visit or be present in any residence where these items are being distributed.

The distribution of treats, candy, favors, or gifts by anyone at the offenders registered place of residence.

Wearing costumes.

Having a Halloween party at the offenders’ residence.

Visiting corn mazes, haunted houses, hayrides, or any other seasonal activities, or attend any function where children are gathered, even if it is a private residence.

“Operation Blackout is an accountability check,” said Chris Hansen, TDOC Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision. “It’s also important for others who live at the residence to know the rules in order to avoid unintended consequences - since many of these restrictions apply to the residence itself, not the offender.”

There are more than 26,000 registered sex offenders in Tennessee and 5,000 of those people are currently under state supervision. TDOC officers plan to visit the homes of several hundred high-risk sex offenders on Halloween.