PAPERPLANE THERAPEUTICS INTRODUCES THERAPEUTIC VR SOLUTION TO U.S. DENTAL PRACTICES

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paperplane Therapeutics (paperplanetherapeutics.com), a software company creating therapeutic virtual reality (VR) experiences for patients, is pleased to bring its dental solution to the U.S. this fall.Thanks to its immersive experiences, the programs developed by Paperplane Therapeutics transports patients of all ages into an interactive universe before or during a dental or medical procedure. These programs do more than simply distract patients; they provide a powerful multisensory experience that enables the brain to modulate the intensity of each stimulus. This effect leads to a reduction in anxiety and the perception of pain as patients enter a flow state.With its dental virtual reality solution, Paperplane Therapeutics aims to help dental practices increase efficiency by reducing disruptions caused by patients’ anxiety about dental treatment. Studies have shown that the solution can save an average of 5 to 10 minutes per patient hour, allowing dentists to see more patients.“As an ER physician, I have witnessed firsthand how a patient’s pain and anxiety can significantly impact the clinicians providing care,” said Dr. Jean-Simon Fortin, CEO of Paperplane Therapeutics. “By helping patients—especially children—remain calm and comfortable during dental procedures, we not only enhance their experience, but also lighten the load for clinicians, leading to improved job satisfaction and greater efficiency in healthcare delivery.”How it works:Patients wear a VR headset and are immersed in a series of experiences that keep them focused on the virtual environment, rather than on any discomfort or fear they might have about their dental care. While most VR environments involve head movements and encourage limb interactions, dental patients need to remain still during treatment. The Paperplane Dentalcare technology is specifically designed for this purpose, allowing patients to stay calm and still. With this system, patients quickly adapt to remaining still, ensuring an uninterrupted VR experience with no cybersickness and no interference with ongoing dental/medical care.Clinicians can control the experience shown in the VR headset from a smart tablet, which also displays what the patient is viewing. This setup allows clinicians to quickly launch the VR experience in less than a minute and ensure everything is functioning properly. The dental VR headset includes audio from the virtual environment, but patients can still clearly hear instructions from the clinician while wearing it. Additionally, a built-in camera allows patients to see and speak with clinicians without needing to remove or adjust the headset, enabling them to wear it comfortably throughout the entire appointment.Paperplane Dentalcare is currently being evaluated in two large randomized controlled trials, where pilot phases have shown highly promising results—including significant benefits for special needs patients.Main Characteristics of the Solution:For Dentists:• Turnkey solution for easy installation• Simple for caregivers to use• No interference with the healthcare team’s work—in fact, it saves them time and reduces stressFor Patients:• Maximum and sustained distraction through a scientifically validated approach• Measurable decrease in pain and anxiety• Non-violent scenarios that create an immersive and soothing atmosphere• Scalable design suitable for users of all agesAbout Paperplane Therapeutics:Founded in 2019 in Canada, Paperplane Therapeutics was established by a visionary and experienced team. Combining expertise in medicine and interactive entertainment, the founders set out to create therapeutic, interactive VR experiences. Their goal is to tangibly improve the care experience for both children and adults undergoing treatment or medical/dental procedures, whether in a clinic or hospital environment.

