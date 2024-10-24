Empowering Small Businesses with AI

Adam Nathan, CEO of Blaze, Discusses the Challenges Small Businesses Face and How They are Using AI to Level the Playing Field

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, but they are often undervalued, underfunded, and face steep competition from big-box retailers and tech giants. As they fight for visibility and growth in today’s digital landscape, many are turning to AI as a powerful tool to stay competitive and scale effectively. Recently, Adam Nathan, CEO of Blaze, partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how small businesses are using AI to help level the playing field.

Small businesses create two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. and employ nearly half of the country’s private workforce. However, many of them struggle to compete with larger corporations that have access to vast resources and advanced technologies.

According to the Small Business Administration, 20% of them close within the first year, 97% of websites receive no organic traffic, and a staggering 94% of ads fail to turn a profit. As we approach the busy holiday season, these businesses will face increased pressure to compete with big tech and big box stores for customers’ attention.

With limited resources, small business owners are finding that AI offers solutions for streamlining operations and automating tasks that would otherwise consume hours of their time. This includes everything from content creation to managing social media and customer outreach.

Resources like Blaze offer small businesses the tools they need to thrive. Since its inception, Blaze has saved small businesses an average of 10 hours per week, allowing them to generate and schedule an entire month’s worth of content in minutes. With Blaze, AI is simple and easy to use, fast, and highly effective.

By using AI, small businesses can increase their visibility, engage with their audience more effectively, and focus on growth rather than day-to-day administrative tasks. Unlike large corporations that often use AI to cut costs or downsize, small businesses are leveraging AI to drive growth.

And with the holiday season coming up, including Black Friday – the Super Bowl of e-commerce – Blaze has created the Black Friday for Procrastinators Toolkit, which includes visual templates to help businesses get ready for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

For more information, visit blaze.ai

About Adam Nathan

After spending time at some of the most complex organizations and companies in the world (White House, Apple, Lyft) Adam realized he was spending more time coordinating work than actually doing it. Taking inspiration from how developers worked in Github and designers worked in Figma, he founded Almanac to build a tool to help teams collaborate in documents with structure and transparency. In 2023, Adam launched his second product, Blaze, the #1 marketing AI tool for teams of one to create better content in half the time. Adam holds systems engineering and economics degrees from Duke University and an MBA with highest honors from Harvard Business School.



About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217dc1b7-27cc-4cbe-b42b-7f81f21a1b34

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.