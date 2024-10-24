IN-FLIGHT Data Announces Third Consecutive Metis Drone Training Cohort: Free Pathway to a Professional Pilot Career

Metis people monitoring the land and environment using drones Metis Nation of Alberta

One of Canada’s top drone companies launches its 3rd free Métis pilot cohort, offers free training for high-demand aviation jobs in the growing drone industry!

By providing free, high-quality aviation training, we’re not only supporting their professional development but also fostering inclusivity and diversity within the Canadian drone industry.” — Chris Healy, President

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IN-FLIGHT Data is proud to announce the launch of its third cohort for the Métis Nation of Alberta drone training program, which has seen exceptional success since its inception in December 2023.The program provides Métis citizens with the opportunity to become certified commercial or industrial drone pilots in Canada, entirely free of charge. This initiative offers a pathway to careers in the rapidly expanding drone industry, helping build skills that are highly sought after across aviation, oil and gas, agriculture, and more.This third cohort reflects the growing demand for skilled drone operators in Canada and the overwhelming success of the previous groups. Participants have gone on to secure positions in both private and public sectors, benefiting from industry-leading training at no personal cost—a stark contrast to the fees charged by other training institutions such as SAIT, where similar programs can cost over $10,000.Supporting Indigenous Communities through Education and OpportunityChris Healy, President of IN-FLIGHT Data, expressed his pride in continuing to support the Métis Nation and serve as a positive role model in the Indigenous community. “We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this opportunity to Métis citizens. By providing free, high-quality aviation training, we’re not only supporting their professional development but also fostering inclusivity and diversity within the Canadian drone industry. We hope that by continuing to offer programs like this, we’ll see even more Métis individuals advancing in technology-driven fields.”The training program includes comprehensive modules in advanced drone operations, safety, data analysis, and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flying, all of which are critical skills in today’s aviation sector.IN-FLIGHT Data has been a Registered Education Provider with Transport Canada since 2016, and has trained more than 4,000 students across Canada. Notably, their drone training was last audited by Transport Canada in July 2024, with no findings, confirming the program’s strict adherence to industry standards and regulations.Delivering Quality Aviation TrainingLarry Kopstein, Chief Flight Instructor at IN-FLIGHT Data, highlighted the unmatched value of the program: “The importance of receiving high-quality aviation training cannot be understated. Our training ensures that students are well-equipped to meet the challenges of professional drone operations. By offering this program for free, we’re breaking down barriers for Métis citizens and giving them access to the same level of expertise you’d expect from some of the top aviation schools in Canada.”Compared to traditional aviation training programs, which can be costly and time-consuming, the free training offered through IN-FLIGHT Data represents a unique opportunity for Métis citizens to access a rapidly growing field with little to no financial burden.The ongoing success of the program demonstrates its impact on increasing diversity within the aviation industry and empowering Indigenous people in Canada.“Having my RPAS license meant I was able to use drones for some of my environmental analysis work, which saved me a lot of time and even led to a pay bump with my employer."Student Success in the FieldMary, a graduate of the cohort program, who now works as an environmental monitor for a major dam project in southern Alberta, shared their success: “Having my drone license meant I was able to use drones for some of my environmental analysis work, which saved me a lot of time and even led to a pay bump with my employer. The ability to get the job done quicker with more accurate data was a game-changer.”About IN-FLIGHT DataIN-FLIGHT Data, a CCIB-certified Indigenous drone operator based in Alberta, is recognized for its commitment to safety and excellence. The company holds a Guinness World Record for its drone flights and continues to be a leader in advancing drone technologies in Canada. For more information on this program or to apply for future cohorts, visit www.inflightdata.ca

