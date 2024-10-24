Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to spread in Oregon. Experts say the virus does not affect food products

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) recently confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry operation with approximately 150,000 birds. The facility is in Clackamas County. The affected birds were euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease and did not enter the food system. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe. HPAI is also considered low risk to human health, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The confirmation at the commercial poultry operations initiated a state-federal response between the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and USDA. ODA works closely with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on a joint incident response and action plan. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz issued a regional quarantine around the operation to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area, giving state and federal staff time to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist. The USDA tracks the number of cases nationwide, and the most recent report says since the start of the outbreak February 8, 2022, 104 million birds have been affected by HPAI in 48 states.

ODA is also working with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Clackamas County Public Health to ensure the farm personnel have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and to provide public health resources.

For details on the quarantine area, ODA provides an online map. In addition to the map, the online tool allows people to enter their address to determine whether their property is included in the quarantine area. ODA will lift the quarantine as regional surveillance is complete. Filed temporary rules establishing quarantine and movement restrictions for HIPAI.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock. ODA continues to advise commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles tools or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds and more

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be immediately reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Influenza aviar altamente patógena sigue propagándose en Oregón. Los expertos afirman que el virus no afecta a los productos alimenticios

El Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (en inglés: National Veterinary Services Laboatory, NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmó la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en un operadora avícola commercial. El operadora comercial se encuentra en el condado de Clackamas. Aproximadamente 150,000 aves de las manadas afectadas fueron sacrificadas para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad y no entraron en el sistema alimentario. La IAAP no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los ovoproductos, que siguen siendo seguros. La influenza aviar altamente patógena también se considera de bajo riesgo para la salud humana, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de los Estados Unidos.

La confirmación en el operadora avícola comercial inició una respuesta estatal-federal entre el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés Oregon Department of Agriculture, ODA) y el USDA. El ODA colabora estrechamente con el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS) del USDA en un plan conjunto de respuesta y actuación ante incidentes. El USDA realiza un seguimiento del número de casos en todo el país y el informe más reciente señala que desde el inicio del brote, el 8 de febrero de 2022, 104 millones de aves se han visto afectadas por la IAAP en 48 estados.

La ODA también está trabajando con la Autoridad Sanitaria de Oregón (OHA) y la Salud Pública del condado de Clackamas para garantizar que el personal de la explotación disponga del equipo de protección individual (EPI) adecuado y proporcionar recursos de salud pública.

El Dr. Ryan Scholz, veterinario del estado, decretó una cuarentena regional en torno en el operación comercial para impedir el movimiento de aves de corral y productos avícolas desde la zona afectada, dando tiempo al personal estatal y federal para llevar a cabo la vigilancia y garantizar que no existan casos adicionales de influenza aviar altamente patógena.

Para más detalles sobre la zona de cuarentena, el ODA ofrece un mapa en línea. Además del mapa, la herramienta en línea permite a las personas introducir su dirección para determinar si su propiedad está incluida en la zona de cuarentena. El ODA levantará la cuarentena a medida que se complete la vigilancia regional. Archivadas las normas temporales que establecen la cuarentena y las restricciones de movimientos para la IAAP.

Las cepas del virus de la influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) son extremadamente infecciosas, a menudo mortales para los pollos, y pueden propagarse rápidamente de una bandada a otra. El ODA sigue aconsejando a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de aves de traspatio que estén atentos a las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir

– Lavarse las manos antes y después de manipular la bandada

– Limpiar las herramientas o equipos de los vehículos

– Limitar las visitas innecesarias

– Higienizar los zapatos en pediluvios limpios

– Cambiarse de ropa al entrar en contacto con las aves entre otros

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada en el patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza – Spanish.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente a ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.