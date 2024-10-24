Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers Mediation for Aquaculture Producers

October 24, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 24, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Conflict Resolution Service (ACReS) is now offering State aquaculture operations the option to participate in their meditation program.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified agricultural mediation program, services offered include confidential, voluntary assistance from a neutral facilitator to help resolve agriculture-related issues in a productive environment. Participants work together to develop mutually beneficial solutions.

“This program also can serve oyster farmers who have potential conflicts with leases,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “If we can smooth the way for increased oyster production from farms in the Chesapeake, that will be a win for the environment and for those of us who savor the flavor of our bivalves!”

With new aquaculture operations being permitted or obtaining leases in state waters, disagreements come in many forms; a misunderstanding of what is being proposed, perceived disruption of coastal views, and in-water user conflicts from other commercial fishers, recreational boaters/swimmers, and hunters. Many of these issues can be overcome with relatively minor changes to proposed projects.

“We know Maryland oyster aquaculture operations have two major benefits—they create economic opportunities in the state and the oysters they raise help improve water quality by naturally filtering the water,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “However, conflicts between different waterway uses can limit the ability of oyster farms to start-up or expand. We’re hopeful that additional mediation can help resolve those conflicts quicker and enable this beneficial Maryland industry to continue to grow.”

For more information please contact Dr. Kay-Megan Washington at the Maryland Department of Agriculture with questions about or referrals for agricultural mediation at 410-841-5778, or kay-megan.washington1@maryland.gov.



