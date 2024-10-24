WTO advanced trade policy course underway in Geneva

Case-based learning and practical application of WTO agreements are central to the course, allowing participants to enhance their analytical and negotiation capacities. Discussions, simulations and case studies also provide participants with hands-on experience with WTO tools and databases.

Opening the course in a video message, WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen told participants: “The course's various interactive sessions will give you an opportunity to discuss how the multilateral trading system can be strengthened, reformed and modernized. This is in line with the strong political message that members delivered at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference held in February in Abu Dhabi.”

Noting the importance of the course in fostering practical trade policy expertise, Saudi Arabia's WTO Ambassador and patron of the course, Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel, stressed that the case-based learning approach will help participants strengthen their trade policy analytical skills and better harness the global trading system to improve their economies' participation in trade.

Underscoring Ambassador Almoqbel's comments, Bridget Chilala, Director of the WTO’s Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation, stressed that the WTO-led technical assistance and training activities are essential to help empower developing and least-developed WTO members and observers in engaging effectively in international trade.

In addition to attending WTO meetings over the next two months, participants will also familiarize themselves with the work of other international organizations dealing with trade and engage with various stakeholders in Geneva.

