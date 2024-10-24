Information on the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Kazan

On 24 October 2024, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Kazan, Russian Federation on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

The Parties had discussions on advancement of bilateral peace agenda, including peace agreement, delimitation and demarcation of borders and other issues of mutual concern. The Foreign Ministers were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations with the aim of its finalization and conclusion in the shortest possible period.