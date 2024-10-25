B4B Payments US Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Discover® Global Network on Digital First Solutions

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B4B Payments US, a subsidiary of the Banking Circle Group and a leading provider of corporate expense management and card issuing solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with DiscoverGlobal Network, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into digital-first solutions for businesses.The collaboration will see B4B Payments leverage the advanced capabilities of the DiscoverDigital Exchange (DDX), enabling it to optimize its virtual corporate card offerings and payout solutions. With a focus on enhanced security, flexibility, and more seamless user experiences, the alliance will bring B4B Payments' advanced functionality, including additional customizable domain restriction controls.“We're very pleased to work with Discover Global Network, a brand noted for innovation in the payments industry," said Lori Breitzke, Head of Channel Development and Partner Strategy. “This strategic collaboration aligns with our mission to transform corporate payment solutions and is the result of Discover's prominence in one-time use corporate-funded virtual cards, especially for solving supplier chain payments in the US.”With over 18 years of experience delivering secure, scalable payment solutions across Europe and now expanding further in the US, B4B Payments has been at the forefront of helping organizations manage corporate expenses, employee payouts, and reward programs through flexible virtual and physical card solutions.This strategic move underscores B4B Payments’ vision to drive innovation and growth in corporate payments with industry-leading technology affiliates like Discover Global Network. About B4B Payments : B4B Payments, part of the Banking Circle Group, specializes in delivering innovative payment solutions to businesses, fintechs, and software providers. With a strong presence in the UK, Europe, and the US, B4B Payments continues to lead the way in transforming corporate payments, providing secure, scalable, and efficient solutions for the modern business landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.