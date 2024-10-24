Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative to Host PYSC Summit: Sports and Mental Health at Lincoln Financial Field

Join these amazing athletes for an important discussion on sports and mental health

2024 PYSC Summit to Address the Intersection of Sports and Mental Health with Speakers and Workshops at Lincoln Financial Field

We are excited to bring experts, athletes, and coaches together for a meaningful discussion. At PYSC, we know that sports support not just physical health, but mental and emotional health.” — Beth Devine, Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative (PYSC) will host the 2024 PYSC Summit: Sports and Mental Health on November 19, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field. This event will bring together athletes, experts, and practitioners to explore the critical intersection of sports and mental health. Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Summit will feature dynamic discussions with several notable speakers. Jameer Nelson, a former NBA All-Star and current general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, will be among the speakers, alongside Sinead Farrelly, a former professional soccer player and advocate for athletes' rights. Olympic medalist and USA Rugby 7s National Team player Ariana Ramsey will also share her insights, as will Chris Therien, former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, author, and current podcast host.

Additionally, attendees will hear from an NFL panel featuring Dominique Curry and Tim Massaquoi, who will discuss the mental health challenges specific to football players. After the main event, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a series of practitioner workshops will offer hands-on sessions to equip attendees with practical tools and strategies for supporting mental health in youth sports.

The Summit is particularly special this year, as representatives from all five major Philadelphia professional sports teams will be in attendance, showcasing the city's commitment to youth sports and mental health. Beth Devine, PYSC’s executive director, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are excited to bring experts, athletes, and coaches together for a meaningful discussion on this important topic. At PYSC, we know that sports support not just physical health, but mental and emotional health for young people. So we are proud to lead this conversation and continue working to improve outcomes for youth through sports.”

For more information about securing tickets for the Summit, visit www.pyscsummit.com.

Media requests should be directed to Steven Giannino-Malatesta at sgiannino@pysc.org. To request a press pass for the event, please use this form.

About the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative (PYSC)PYSC is committed to ensuring that every child in Philadelphia has access to quality sports

programs that contribute to their overall development. Through partnerships and initiatives like the PYSC Summit, the organization continues to advocate for youth sports as a critical component of the city’s future.

