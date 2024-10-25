Jiris Makes Waves at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice Expo, Securing Key Partnerships and Driving Innovation in Homecare

Jiris homecare software logo

Jiris, the AI-powered homecare software, made a significant impact at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice Expo, generating excitement among industry leaders.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful debut at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo in Tampa, FL, Jiris , the newly launched AI-powered homecare software , has garnered significant attention from industry leaders, securing strategic partnerships and generating strong interest across the homecare sector.The event, hosted by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), brought together leading healthcare professionals from across the nation to explore the future of homecare.A Game-Changer for Homecare ProvidersDuring the conference, Jiris stood out with its AI-driven approach to simplifying caregiver scheduling, data management, and operational efficiency. Attendees loved the software’s intuitive design and ability to handle complex administrative tasks in just a few clicks, allowing caregivers to focus on providing quality care.“We were thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response we received at the Expo,” said Jonathon Anthon, Managing Partner at Jiris. “From established homecare providers to industry innovators, the feedback has reinforced our belief that Jiris is exactly what the market needs right now—an efficient, AI-powered solution built by people who understand the challenges in homecare.”Jiris's participation in the Expo led to exciting new partnerships with leading homecare agencies and technology providers. These collaborations will accelerate the platform’s growth and further enhance its capabilities, ensuring Jiris stays at the forefront of innovation in homecare management.Impressive Engagement and Lead GenerationDuring the three-day event, Jiris had multiple discussions with home care professionals, attracting hundreds of attendees to its booth. Healthcare leaders expressed excitement about the platform’s potential to drive operational improvements and reduce administrative burdens.With the momentum generated at the conference, Jiris is preparing for a busy end to 2024, with plans to continue its rollout across the U.S. The company will also focus on expanding its AI assistant’s capabilities, helping caregivers and homecare administrators make faster, more informed decisions. To get a demo visit Jiris demo page

