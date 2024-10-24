Flowers Foods to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results

Thomasville, GA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern the same day. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at investors.flowersfoods.com . A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Investor Contact: Eric Jacobson, InvestorRelations@flocorp.com

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.