Many everyday items are filled with toxic lead. Here is how to change that

Lead may be present in everything from cookware and cosmetics to paint and plumbing. Yet there is no safe level of exposure to the heavy metal, which causes more than 1.5 million deaths annually and can trigger developmental disorders in children. Lead particles contaminate the air, water and soil, reducing crop productivity and harming biodiversity. Lead also disproportionately harms those in low- and middle-income countries.

Renewed collaboration between governments and the private sector to strengthen policymaking, bolster research and identify non-lead alternatives can curb lead’s toxic toll, experts say. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) plays a key role in one such initiative: the Partnership for a Lead-Free Future. Launched at the UN General Assembly in September, it aims to end childhood lead poisoning by 2040. The push builds upon UNEP’s successful 20-year campaign to end leaded fuel and its leadership in the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint.

“The evidence about the dangers of lead has long been clear. It is unacceptable that we live on a planet where one in three children is affected by lead poisoning,” said Jacqueline Alvarez, Chief of the Chemicals and Health Branch of UNEP. “Collectively, we have made great strides in reducing lead pollution and poisoning from fuel and paint, but this is not enough. We need to enhance regulations, bolster research for alternatives and ensure sound industrial processes and supply chains if we want to protect human health and the environment.”

Lead, which can be found in some paints and toy parts, disproportionately impacts children’s health, and can lead to developmental deficiencies. Credit: Pexels/Mike Bird