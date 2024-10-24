Electoral Commission on municipal by-election results held on 23 October 2024

Municipal by-election results

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained five of its seats while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) won a seat in the by-elections held on 23 October 2024.

The new DA Councillors are:

• Christopher Anru Meyer, in ward 84 in the City of Tshwane Municipality, TSH, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 62,82% of the total votes cast, compared to 65,50% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 27,43%.

• Jacob Johannes Scholtz, in ward 07 in the Msukaligwa Municipality, MP302, Mpumalanga. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 51,95% of the total votes cast, compared to 40,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 19,77%.

• Karien MC Diarmid, in ward 24 in the Emalahleni Municipality, MP312, Mpumalanga. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 88,52% of the total votes cast, compared 60,25% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 18,74%.

• Johann Loots, in ward 08 in the City of Cape Town Municipality, CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 85,44% of the total votes cast, compared to 83,82% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 16,85%.

• Tamryn Olivia Kumm, in ward 08 in the Stellenbosch Municipality, WC024, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 98,61% of the total votes cast, compared to 85,13% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 4.25%.

The New PA Councillor is:

• Rita Patricia Gregory, in ward 20 in George Municipality, WC044, Western Cape. The party won the seat previously won by the GOOD Party in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 51,86% of the total votes cast, compared to 26,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 60,02%.

