MEC Tertuis Simmers visits Van Schoorsdrift Interchange roads project site

MEC Simmers visits the Van Schoorsdrift Interchange roads project site

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure is pleased to report that good progress is being made on the new Van Schoorsdrift Interchange, approximately 4.5km north of the Potsdam Interchange on the N7. This is part of a broader project to upgrade about 10km of the N7 to freeway standards.

A new 5km road (MR244) will be built to link Vissershok Road (OP72) with a future road to be called Berkshire Boulevard (OP72) from a point just west of the Malanshoogte Road/Contermanskloof Road. This will require the construction of six new bridges, including the Van Schoorsdrift Interchange bridge over the N7 currently under construction and a bridge over the Diep River.

The Van Schoorsdrift Road/Old Malmesbury Road (DR1111) will be realigned for access to the Vissershok Road. Four of the new bridges will link farmlands and City of Cape Town land which are bisected by the realigned Vissershok and Van Schoorsdrift Roads. It is anticipated that these farmlands will in future become developed land. Streetlighting will be installed on the interchange bridge and along the N7 from Potsdam Interchange to Melkbos Interchange.

MEC Simmers said, “The objective of this project is to improve the safety of road users by upgrading this part of the N7 to freeway standards. This requires the closure of five at-grade intersections on the N7 between Potsdam Interchange and Melkbos Interchange. This is the only section of the N7 between Goodwood and Malmesbury that does not currently comply with freeway standards.”

The five at-grade intersections on the N7 to be closed for the upgrade to freeway standards are:

• Vissershok Road (OP111) which has recently been closed and de-proclaimed.

• Klein Vissershok Road (OP89).

• Frankdale Road (OP47), which provides access to the City of Cape Town landfill site.

• Van Schoorsdrif access to the Old Malmesbury Road (DR1111).

• Morningstar Road (MR215).

• Traffic signals will be installed at the intersections at the ramp terminals on the Van Schoorsdrift Interchange bridge to facilitate safe entry and exit from the N7.

The Vissershok at-grade intersection has already been closed as well as the van Schoorsdrift Road with a temporary bypass in place. All the remaining at-grade intersections will only be closed after October 2026. This is not currently programmed and therefore it will be premature to commit to dates on said closures.

“The project also has exciting features which includes the Diep River bridge which has a total length equal to 156m. It has a central span equal to 64m making this the second longest single span in Western Cape, second only to the Ashton Bridge,” said MEC Simmers.

The relocated weighbridge facility will include the installation of weigh-in-motion facilities in both the northbound and southbound directions of the N7.

“This 36-month project, which started in March 2024 and comes at a cost of over R780 million, entails the construction of a single carriageway road, approximately 5km in length, with a narrow diamond interchange on the N7, a bridge over the Diep River, and an additional four bridges to accommodate the safe movement of crossing traffic,” said Advocate Chantal Smith, Head of the Department of Infrastructure.

“The new link will form part of a high order road between the West Coast and Durbanville. The existing weighbridge facility will be relocated further north to provide a safe weaving distance between the new interchange N7 northbound on-ramp and the off-ramp to the weighbridge,” Adv. Smith added.

MEC Simmers concluded, “This project is set to create 280 work opportunities (65 000 person days of work), and 24 local enterprises and 10 emerging contractors are set to be involved. This large capital investment will bring long-term benefits for the development and growth of the Western Cape economy and the upliftment of its people.”

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

082 431 0068 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za

