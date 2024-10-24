Free State of Economic Development and Tourism and Water and Sanitation host Enviro Quiz at Gariep Forever Resort, 25 to 26 Oct

Efforts to instill culture of caring for environment

The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with Windmill Casino, Old Mutual, Department of Water and Sanitation will on 25 and 26 October 2024 host 2024 Enviro Quiz at Gariep Forever Resort.

The aim behind the Enviro-Quiz program is to work towards a clean, green, healthy, and more sustainable environment; to teach learners to think critically about their environment, and encourage participation to solve some of the environmental problems in their respective schools’ environment as well as assist teachers with environmental activities.

The said program is comprised of a competition that has an environmental impact on developing skills, confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving activities. Furthermore, this year’s program marks its 31 years of existence and will be celebrated under the theme: “The race against global warming and climate change".

The programme is in line with National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) of the South African Constitution, which stipulates that everyone have the right to an environment that is not harmful to his or her well-being and have the environment protected through reasonable legislative measures.

About 40 learners from ten schools progressed to the finals from 140 schools across the province. On the day, learners will compete and participate in presenting their projects, production of environmental songs, quiz and games. Winners from number (from 1 to 10) will be announced during a gala dinner on Saturday evening.

The event will unfold as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 October 2024 at 12h00

Saturday, 26 October 2024 at18h00

Venue: Gariep Forever Resort

Media is invited to attend.

Inquiries: Mojalefa Mphapang

Head of Communications 072 274 1734