Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Media launch of Construction Education And Training Authority

Speech by Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts at the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) careers for tomorrow’s impact media launch at Eyethu Heritage Hall in Soweto, Gauteng, 24 October 2024

It is an honour to be here today to briefly talk about the opportunities within the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment sector and the broader impact of climate change on the construction industry. Before diving into these opportunities, I would like to briefly touch on the significant effects of climate change on the construction industry.

Despite the challenges and obstacles we have faced on our thirty year long journey to create the South Africa that Madiba and his generation envisaged, we have not ignored the national objective of building a South Africa that belongs to all, black and a white, a South Africa constructed on the foundation and cornerstone of human dignity.

Vision 2030 of the National Development Plan places emphasis on the construction sector as an engine and driver of economic development and growth.

According to the United Nations, climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures.

The United Nations Environment Programme states that the buildings and construction sector is one of the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The production and use of materials such as cement, steel, and aluminum have a significant carbon footprint.

It is crucial therefore to acknowledge how climate change is affecting South Africa’s construction sector, influencing project planning, execution, and sustainability. Key impacts include:

• Building Materials and Techniques: Increased temperatures and changing rainfall patterns can influence the availability and performance of construction materials. There may be a greater emphasis on sustainable materials and innovative building techniques that enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

• Water Scarcity: South Africa faces challenges related to water scarcity, which can affect construction activities. Projects may need to implement water-saving technologies and adapt to stricter regulations regarding water usage.

• Extreme Weather: Climate change is associated with more frequent and severe weather events, such as storms, floods, and droughts. This can lead to project delays, increased costs, and the need for enhanced resilience measures in construction designs.

• Regulatory Changes: The government may implement stricter building codes and standards aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency, impacting how construction projects are planned and executed.

• Skilled Labor Shortages: As the industry adapts to new climate-related challenges, there may be a need for re-skilling workers to handle new technologies and sustainable practices, impacting workforce availability and training needs.

The buildings and construction sector contributes significantly to global climate change, accounting for about 21 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Equally the sector is at the receiving end of climate change impacts.

Urban, rural and coastal human settlements face particular environmental and social challenges in relation to climate change. The projected impacts of climate change on urban settlements are complex and diverse, and both direct and indirect. Historical practices and spatial planning have, to some degree, shaped urban settlements in South Africa in maladaptive ways.

Certain coastal settlements are vulnerable primarily through the effects of climate change on sea-level rise, storm surges and coastal flooding, and the impact of climate change on the marine environment and estuaries.

There are a number of national adaptation responses that are appropriate in all climate scenarios, and that deliver ancillary social benefits, such as creating livelihoods and promoting social equality. They can and should be prioritised and in many cases are aligned with existing government policies and programmes. They include:

a. Community-based adaptation in building climate resilient human settlements, particularly with regard to informal settlement upgrades, rural housing subsidies and tenure reform.

b. Ecosystem-based adaptation to build resilience, alleviate poverty and create jobs.

c. Urban densification and social housing to enhance access to economic opportunities, contribute to cost-effective roll-out of infrastructure and services to the urban poor, and manage environmental impact of urban settlements.

d. Development and access to basic services, as delivery of water, electricity and waste collection represent a significant contribution to improving the resilience of settlements.

e. Disaster risk management that links with planning of human settlements, particularly around low cost housing and informal settlement upgrades.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasizes the importance of resilience and adaptation in both building operations and materials to withstand these climate impacts. Existing buildings, particularly high-density ones, face an increased risk of overheating as temperatures continue to rise.

To mitigate these risks, it’s crucial to incorporate sustainable building practices, including passive design measures, energy efficient materials and strategic design.

Retrofitting existing buildings and designing new ones with climate extremes in mind is essential. Building codes need to be updated to incorporate future warming estimates and past extreme weather events.

As I conclude, our department remains committed to working with all sectors of society, including the construction industry, to achieve the Government of National Unity’s three strategic priorities of driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and the cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. We will continue collaborating with industry players such as the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) to create meaningful opportunities for our people, particularly the youth, women, and people with disabilities.

The time for building is upon us!

Let us roll our sleeves, get to work, and ensure that in our beloved country, there is work, bread, water and salt for all the children of the land.

Together Growing South Africa!

I thank you!

