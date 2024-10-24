$100 Million to Expand Free and Low-Cost Afterschool Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State has awarded about $100 million in grants to support free and low-cost afterschool programs serving nearly 40,000 children in high-need areas statewide. State officials from the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) also participated in the 25th Annual Lights on Afterschool initiative today by visiting programs in New York City and the Capital Region.

“Afterschool programs give our kids outlets to explore their creativity, build their skills and thrive in a supportive environment,” Governor Hochul said. “We're continuing to invest in free and low-cost afterschool programs and expanding access to affordable child care to help young people grow and give families the support they need.”

The State grants announced today were awarded by OCFS through the Learning and Enrichment Afterschool Program Supports (LEAPS) initiative to help fund new or continuing afterschool programs targeted to children in high-need areas in New York State.

These LEAPS grants were awarded to a total of 238 afterschool program sites statewide. The full list of awarded sites can be seen here.

Site Awards by Region Region Number of Sites Awarded Funding Awarded Capital Region 22 $6,480,000 Central New York 18 $6,400,000 Finger Lakes 17 $5,750,000 Long Island 20 $8,920,000 Mid-Hudson 22 $12,340,000 Mohawk Valley 19 $4,960,000 New York City 74 $38,690,000 North Country 14 $3,380,000 Southern Tier 5 $1,530,000 Western New York 27 $8,450,000

As a part of the OCFS Commissioner's participation in the Lights On Afterschool initiative, Dr. DaMiaHarris-Madden visited programs in the Bronx operated by the Committee for Hispanic Children and Families and Good Shepherd Services, while other members of the OCFS leadership team visited the Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club in Troy. Now in its 25th year, the initiative recognizes the many ways afterschool programs support students by offering educational opportunities and the development of new skills.

Programs eligible for LEAPS grants included State-licensed school-age child care programs – or organizations interested in becoming a licensed school-age child care provider – that serve children in high-need school districts. Per-site funding amounts were based on each program's OCFS-licensed capacity. The grants are intended to fund the critical programming and other costs of developing and running the program. Grants are contingent on programs completing all licensing and contract requirements and therefore subject to change.

The grants announced today are part of Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to make high-quality child care more affordable and accessible. Other recent efforts include expanding access to the State's Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). Eligible families can apply online for CCAP, which currently covers free or low-cost child care for 130,000 children statewide. While eligibility is based on multiple factors, including income and family size, many families may qualify for CCAP if their household income is at or below 85 percent of the State Median Income. Currently, 85 percent of the State Median Income for a family of four is approximately $108,000. Under CCAP, most eligible families pay no more than $15 per week for child care.

OCFS Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “We thank Governor Hochul and the afterschool providers across NYS for ensuring that are children have protective and stimulating environments during the challenging hours of 3-6 p.m. Afterschool programs are tried-and-true interventions that keep our kids safe and engaged through a variety of pro-social experiences and positive youth development opportunities to include the arts, academics, sports, and college/career exploration. Structured programming that introduces caring adults also aids in the development of children’s emotional and physical well-being and provides alternatives to unproductive use of leisure time.”

OCFS Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Child Care Services Nora Yates said, “The new LEAPS funding will provide the high-quality afterschool academic support and enrichment vital to enabling our children and youth to reach their full potential and keep them engaged in healthy, productive activities during out-of-school time. The programs will ensure higher pay rates for staff and also help mitigate the ongoing impacts from the pandemic by expanding students' access to social and emotional support services as well as other family and community supports.”

New York State Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs Executive Director Jackie Negri said, “Governor Hochul's new streamlined LEAPS initiative demonstrates unprecedented support for community-based afterschool programs across the State and the youth they serve. After-school programs like Boys & Girls Clubs are proven to provide academic support, enrichment and a safe place for New York's youth. This initiative will increase positive youth development programs and services for more youth and families in high-needs areas statewide.”

New York State Network for Youth Success Chief Executive Officer Kelly McMahon said, “The NYS Network for Youth Success celebrates the transformative impact of the LEAPS grant, which is expanding access to high-quality afterschool programs across New York. With significant improvements to funding structures, including streamlined processes, added technical assistance and enhanced support per student, LEAPS addresses long-standing challenges and lays a stronger foundation for the future. This moment reinforces our commitment to meeting afterschool needs in every community and underscores the importance of achieving universal afterschool access for all.”

New York State YMCAs Executive Director Kyle A. Stewart said, “On behalf of the 36 YMCAs and their more than 140 branches across the Empire State, the Alliance of New York State YMCAs was pleased to embrace and promote the LEAPS initiative and applauds Governor Hochul for prioritizing the development of a more streamlined and holistic school-age child care system. YMCAs are proud to serve over 25,000 youth as the largest provider of out-of-school time programs across New York State. Furthermore, the Alliance of New York State YMCAs appreciates our longstanding partnership with OCFS and their efficient LEAPS implementation process. YMCAs are poised to continue serving youth alongside other LEAPS grantees and look forward to continuing to build a robust afterschool system in New York State.”

Governor Hochul also highlighted that the State is lighting landmarks yellow and blue tonight in recognition of Lights on Afterschool. The following landmarks will be lit yellow and blue: