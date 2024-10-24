"Octopi are Very Sly" - A New Entrant in Children's Literature by Recognized Author Mary Beth Lacy

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development for children's literature, seasoned public relations Mary Beth Lacy announces the release of her inaugural children’s book, "Octopi are Very Sly." Crafted to enchant and educate, this book marks Lacy's first foray into the realm of children's storytelling, following a distinguished career in communications and public relations.





"Octopi are Very Sly" draws from the fascinating world of octopi, known for their intelligence and mysterious nature. The narrative follows the enchanting underwater exploits of Harry the Octopus and his companion Suzette, characters that were conceived during a memorable conversation between Lacy and her daughter about marine life. Through the medium of rhythmic verse, the book captivates the imagination of its readers, weaving tales that underscore resilience, the power of dreams, and the importance of friendship.

The publication of this book represents a significant pivot in Lacy's career towards her passion for creative writing, aiming to foster a love for reading among the younger generation. With her extensive experience in storytelling, Lacy brings a unique depth to children's literature, enriching her narrative with themes that resonate across age groups.

Lacy comments on her transition to children's books: "Venturing into children’s literature has allowed me to explore a new dimension of creativity and emotional connection. 'Octopi are Very Sly' is not just a book; it’s a tool for parents and educators to help instill valuable life lessons through the joyous activity of shared reading."

This new book is designed to not only entertain but also to educate children about marine life, promoting curiosity and respect for nature. Lacy's commitment to these themes shines through her meticulous attention to detail and her eloquent prose.

"Octopi are Very Sly" is now available for purchase. It promises to be a valuable addition to any family’s reading collection and an effective educational tool in encouraging young minds to explore and appreciate the natural world.

Detailed information about Mary Beth Lacy’s work and her latest book can be found at www.marybethlacy.com.

Media Contact:

Full Company Name: Mary Beth Lacy inc.

Company Website: www.marybethlacy.com

Email: Mb@mblacy.com, Mb@marybethlacy.com

Ph. No.: +1 (760) 832-2078

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28597d54-1af4-4999-9493-d12f34e35e62

Octopi are very sly Octopi are very sly

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.