Orangekloud Introduces AI-Powered No-Code Application Development Platform at GITEX Global

Singapore, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for the development of mobile applications, today reported that the Company last week introduced its AI-powered no-code application development platform at GITEX Global, among the world’s most established large-scale tech exhibitions.

The event, which took place in Dubai from October 14-18, saw Orangekloud demonstrate the newly developed platform, which is among the first to integrate artificial intelligence agents and large language model (LLM) techniques to automate the app development process. This AI technology streamlines the app development process by accelerating page creation and automating the integration of different components, making it faster and more efficient to build and connect pages.

This platform was developed via a collaboration with AI Singapore (AISG)’s 100 Experiments programme, a government initiative designed to augment Singapore’s AI capabilities and accelerate the nation’s digital economy.

“We are thrilled to have completed the development of this groundbreaking AI-powered no-code platform, and had the opportunity to introduce it at GITEX,” said Orangekloud founder and CEO Alex Goh. “We believe the platform made a highly favorable impression with both industry leaders and potential partners, and we expect these connections – as well as others we will soon make – to produce significant revenue growth and facilitate expansion into new regions and industries.”

Chief Operating Officer Steven Chu added, “The growth we’ve experienced, supported by AISG, has been crucial for our platform’s development. Their expertise has provided significant technical assistance to Orangekloud during this time. We are truly grateful for this collaboration and look forward to future partnerships with AISG.”

“We are confident that this technology, which is among the first to integrate AI and LLM techniques into no-code app development technology, has the potential to truly revolutionize the speed and efficiency with which apps can be built and deployed – and we’re optimistic this advance is going to result in a big step forward for our Company.”

Mr. Goh said he looked forward to announcing additional news on this milestone “in the near future.”

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. The eMOBIQ® suite of mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline business processes in operations includes warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, and manufacturing. eMOBIQ® customers come from various industries, including food manufacturing and food service, precision engineering, construction, retail, energy, and warehouse management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and OrangeKloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

