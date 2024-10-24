Calidi Biotherapeutics to Present Data Supporting RTNova at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

- RTNova, an innovative systemic antitumor enveloped virotherapy, unlocks new possibilities in cancer therapy

- RTNova addresses challenges posed by untargetable and untreatable metastatic diseases, offering a potential transformative solution with wide-ranging applications

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies and viral vectors, will present data supporting RTNova (CLD-400), the company’s systemic antitumor virotherapy platform, at the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, October 27-30, 2024, and at Immuno US 2024 in San Diego, October 28-30, 2024. In addition, a poster will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in Houston, November 6-10, 2024.

Leading the presentations will be Antonio F. Santidrian, Ph.D., Calidi’s Chief Scientific Officer, and Duong H. Nguyen, Ph.D., Calidi’s Senior Director of Translational Research and Innovation. Dr. Santidrian and Dr. Nguyen have been instrumental in advancing the development of Calidi’s RTNova platform.

RTNova is a systemic treatment designed for reduced elimination by the humoral immune system. It targets multiple tumor sites, killing tumor cells while altering the tumor immune microenvironment. This novel therapeutic approach not only facilitates easier administration but also broadens the potential patient population who can benefit from this treatment.

“RTNova represents a groundbreaking advancement in cancer therapy, offering a systemic approach that enables us to target and treat metastatic tumors that were previously untouchable,” said Dr. Santidrian. “RTNova’s ability to fundamentally change the tumor microenvironment while delivering therapeutic viruses to multiple tumor sites has the potential to unlock new possibilities for patients facing some of the most challenging cancers. Ultimately, we believe RTNova has the potential to transform how we address previously untreatable metastatic diseases.”

Upcoming Presentations:

International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC)

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Date: October 27-30, 2024

Presenter: Dr. Nguyen

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Immuno US 2024

Location: San Diego, CA

Date: October 28-29, 2024

Presenter: Dr. Santidrian

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Location: Houston, TX

Date: November 6-10, 2024

Presenter: Dr. Santidrian

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning upcoming key milestones (including the reporting of interim clinical results and the dosing of patients), planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Registration Statements filed with the SEC on (i) Form S-4 filed on August 2, 2023 and the corresponding prospectus filed on August 4, 2023, and (ii) on Form S-1 filed on April 15, 2024, and the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC on (i) Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2024, (ii) Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2024, and (iii) Form 10-Q filed on August 13, 2024. These reports may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.

For Investors and Media:

Stephen Thesing

ir@calidibio.com

Source: Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.

