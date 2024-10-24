Franklin Access Announces Updates to JEXtream MDM Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access unveils significant enhancements to its JEXtream Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform, reinforcing its commitment to providing versatile solutions for enterprise clients and educational institutions.

Key Updates

1. Internet Suspension Feature

a. Enables efficient management of internet functionality across individual or multiple devices

b. Particularly valuable for corporate clients managing large device fleets

2. Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration

a. Streamlines access for existing JEXtream customers

b. Users can now access additional MDM features directly with their JEXtream login credentials

3. Enhanced User Interface

a. Improved Device Detail screen for clearer information display

b. Advanced Filter and Column selection options for easier customization

c. Upgraded Group Assignment feature for more efficient device management

4. New Dashboard for individual accounts, offering quick insights at a glance

OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access, states, "These enhancements to JEXtream MDM demonstrate our commitment to evolving our platform to meet diverse needs. We're providing our clients with advanced tools for efficient and secure device management in today's dynamic digital landscape whether it be for enterprise or educational purposes."

JEXtream MDM is designed to cater to the distinct needs of various sectors, offering a unified solution with flexible branding to address specific market requirements. This update underscores Franklin Access's position as a versatile provider of cloud-based MDM solutions, capable of meeting the demands of modern organizations across different industries.

For more information about JEXtream MDM and its latest features, please visit https://www.jextream.net/mdm



About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management to network management solutions, we design connectivity solutions for the digital age. You will be able to explore more at https://franklinaccess.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.