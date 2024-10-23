Venezuelan Television News Network Owner Charged in Alleged $1.2B Money Laundering Scheme

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned an indictment today charging a Venezuelan television news network owner for his role in a $1.2 billion scheme to launder funds corruptly obtained from Venezuela’s state-owned and state-controlled energy company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), in exchange for hundreds of millions in bribe payments to Venezuelan officials.

According to court documents, between 2014 and 2018, Raul Gorrin Belisario (Gorrin), 56, of Venezuela, conspired with others to launder the proceeds of an illegal bribery scheme using the U.S. financial system as well as various bank accounts located abroad. Gorrin and his co-conspirators paid millions of dollars in bribes to high-level Venezuelan officials to obtain foreign currency exchange loan contracts with PDVSA. Gorrin and his co-conspirators subsequently directed the laundering of the illicit proceeds, in part, in the Southern District of Florida, where they purchased real estate, yachts, and other luxury items. To conceal the movement of the bribe payments and illicit funds, Gorrin and his co-conspirators used a series of shell companies and offshore bank accounts.

“According to the indictment, Gorrin and his co-conspirators paid millions of dollars in bribes to high-ranking foreign officials to secure over $1 billion in ill-gotten gains, which Gorrin and his co-conspirators used to purchase yachts and other luxury items in the United States,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Gorrin’s alleged conduct enriched corrupt government officials and exploited the U.S. financial system to facilitate these crimes. Together with our partners, the Criminal Division remains committed to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for carrying out money laundering schemes or hiding criminal proceeds.”

“This case represents the Southern District of Florida’s continued commitment to combating foreign corruption and holding those who subvert the integrity of the U.S. financial system responsible for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida. “Our office will continue to partner with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) to identify, disrupt and prosecute those who launder money to facilitate corruption and carry out their nefarious schemes.”

“This action by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), working against global illegal activities with our international and domestic partners, significantly upholds the rule of law,” said Executive Associate Director Katrina W. Berger of HSI. “This case demonstrates HSI’s global footprint and our commitment to curbing the flow of illicit funds while enforcing U.S. sanctions. It also serves as a stark reminder that crime and corruption will not be tolerated.”

Gorrin is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, Gorrin faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Gorrin, who is a fugitive in a separately charged matter, remains at large.

HSI Miami’s El Dorado Task Force is investigating the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and authorities in the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, and Malta provided assistance.

Trial Attorney Paul A. Hayden of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nalina Sombuntham for the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Paster for the Southern District of Florida is handling asset forfeiture.

This effort is part of an OCDETF operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The Fraud Section is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act matters. Additional information about the Justice Department’s FCPA enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/foreign-corrupt-practices-act.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.