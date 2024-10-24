S. 4667, Risky Research Review Act

S. 4667 would establish the Life Sciences Research Security Board as an independent executive branch agency to review and approve federal funding requests for what is termed high-risk life sciences research, which involves pathogens that are particularly dangerous to humans. The board’s members would be appointed by the President and subject to Senate confirmation.

S. 4667 would require the board to receive funding proposals from federal agencies for projects or grant programs at least 30 days before a project or program is funded. Within 120 days, board members would be required to determine whether a proposal involves high‑risk life sciences research and, if so, whether the project requires biosafety controls to proceed. The board also could review and audit research projects using federal funds awarded before the bill’s enactment and could direct such funding to be suspended.