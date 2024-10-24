Buckle Up for Deer Season: Stay Alert And Drive Safe This Fall

Social Circle, Ga.

Whenever you're behind the wheel, staying alert is essential. In the fall, however, heightened alertness is crucial due to peak deer activity season, as noted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Although the main goal is to avoid a collision, if one is unavoidable, do not swerve to miss the animal,” cautioned Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. “It’s better to hit the deer than to risk losing control of your vehicle. Remember, deer often travel in groups, so if you see one cross the road, be aware that others may follow, and don’t assume the danger has passed.”

There are two main reasons why drivers may see more deer along roads in the fall:

Mating Season – Deer mating season occurs between October and late December, depending on location. Male deer go into “rut” and begin actively searching for mates. This behavior increases deer movement, bringing them across roadways.

Time Changes – As we begin to “fall back” for daylight savings time, rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active – dawn and dusk.

Following are some tips and information to help avoid potential collisions:

Deer Are Unpredictable: Always remember deer are wild and, therefore, can be unpredictable. A deer calmly standing on the side of a road may bolt into or across the road rather than away from it when startled by a vehicle.

One Deer Usually Means More: Always take caution and slow down when a deer crosses the road in front of you. Deer usually travel in groups, so others will likely follow.

Time of Day: As deer are most active at dawn and dusk, they are typically seen along roads during the early morning and late evening – the same times most people are commuting to and from work.

Time of Year: While deer-car collisions can occur at any time of year, the fall breeding season is a peak time for such accidents. During the fall breeding season, deer movement increases, and this often brings them in contact with roadways that cross their natural habitats. Road shoulders generally provide beneficial food plants both during extremely dry times of the year and following a long, hard winter. Deer are attracted to these plants in late winter, early spring and late summer. Georgia’s deer rut map (GeorgiaWildlife.com/rut-map) is an excellent tool for motorists to determine local peaks in deer movement. Drivers should be especially wary of deer during these time periods.

Minimize Damage: If it is too late to avoid a collision, drivers are advised to slow down as much as possible to minimize damage – resist the urge to swerve to avoid the deer, as this may cause further damage, sending drivers off the road or causing a collision with another vehicle.

For more information on deer, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.