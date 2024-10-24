3BR/2BA Home on Corner Lot with Basement & Garage in Charlottesville, VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3BR/2BA home on a .45± acre corner fenced lot with a walk-out basement & a 24’x28’ two bay garage in Albemarle County’s Deerwood Development”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/2 BA home on a .45± acre corner fenced lot with a finished walk-out basement, a detached 24’x28’ two bay garage with a finished upper lever in Albemarle County’s Deerwood Development on Wednesday, October 30 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This solid home can be occupied immediately and updated/personalized at your leisure,” said Nicholls. “Bid your price and make it yours.”
“A location only .5 miles from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport makes this property perfect for frequent flyers,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
Wilson additionally noted that the property is conveniently located only minutes from downtown Charlottesville, .7 mile to Rt. 29, 7 miles to University of Virginia, 9 miles to UVA Hospital, 12 miles to Martha Jefferson Hospital, 10.5 miles to I-64, and a short drive to Staunton, Harrisonburg, Short Pump & Culpeper, VA.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 30 -- 11:00 AM
Location: 101 Deerwood Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911 (Albemarle County)
Solid 3 BR/2 BA home w/walk-out basement on .45 +/- acre corner fenced lot in the Deerfield development of Albemarle County, VA
• This split foyer home measures 2,016 +/- gross sf. (1,008 +/- finished sf. on main level and 1,008 +/- sf. in the basement w/ 770 +/- sf. finished & 238 +/- sf. unfinished), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, attic, walk-out basement & 1 bay drive under garage
• Detached 24'x28' two bay garage w/finished temperature controlled upper level room (ideal for office, studio or home based business); 8'x8' garden shed; concrete driveway; chain link fence around perimeter of the property & fenced in garden area
• Heating & Cooling: heat pump (new in 2018); gas heater in basement for backup/emergency heat
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
540 748 1359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.