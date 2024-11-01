Weathering Steel Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.89 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2024

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weathering steel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for weathering steel in the construction industry, need for durable and corrosion-resistant materials, increased adoption of weathering steel in the transportation industry, growing awareness about the benefits of weathering steel, expansion of the industrial sector.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Weathering Steel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The weathering steel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization and infrastructure renewal, rising awareness of sustainability, increase in outdoor structures, infrastructure resilience planning, expansion of renewable energy projects.

Growth Driver Of The Weathering Steel Market

The increasing energy sector expansion is expected to propel the growth of the weathered steel market in the coming years. The energy sector is a sector that oversees the creation, transportation, and provision of different kinds of energy used to power communities, companies, and nations and includes all activities related to the exploration, processing, refining, generation, transportation, and utilization of energy resources. Weathering steel is used in the production of transmission and lighting poles, wind turbines, solar panels, and building construction. It is used in several energy sector applications due to its unique qualities, such as resisting corrosion, endurance, and minimal maintenance needs.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Weathering Steel Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Arcelor Mittal SA, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel Ltd., Posco India Pvt. Ltd., SSAB AB Corporation, Japan Future Enterprise Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, Hebei Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., A. Zahner Company, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Masteel UK Ltd., Cascadia Metal Ltd., Triton Corp., Amardeep Steel Centre LLP, Steel Dynamics Inc., Ternium SA, TimkenSteel Corp., Voestalpine AG, Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, AK Steel Corporation, Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, Salzgitter AG, Steelscape, Tata BlueScope Steel.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Weathering Steel Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the weathered steel market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as low-corrosion weathering steel structural sections, to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. Low-corrosion weathering steel are components used in construction and numerous technical applications that are built of weathering steel and are designed to have lower corrosion rates than typical carbon steel structures.

How Is The Global Weathering Steel Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Corten-A, Corten-B, Other Types

2) By Form: Plates, Sheets, Bars, Other Forms

3) By Availability: Painted, Unpainted

4) By End Use: Building and Construction, Transportation, Art and Architecture, Industrial, Other End Use

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Weathering Steel Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Weathering Steel Market Definition

Weathering steel refers to a group of low-carbon steels that contain atoms of extra alloying elements along with carbon and iron and develop a protective oxide film on their surface. They are used for exposed steel buildings because they outlast plain carbon steel in outdoor environments, eliminating the need for steel repainting and recoating on a regular basis.

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global weathering steel market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weathering steel market size, weathering steel market drivers and trends and weathering steel market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

