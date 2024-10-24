Reminder: One Week Left to Vote Early Ahead of Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election

October 24, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded all registered Tennessee voters they have one more week to utilize the flexibility and convenience of the early voting period to cast a ballot ahead of the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election.

Through the first six days, almost one million Tennesseans have already cast their ballot during the early voting period. This includes a strong in-person turnout of 933,009 Tennesseans— outpacing in-person voting totals for the same period in 2016.

“We want all eligible Tennessee voters to cast a ballot,” said Secretary Hargett. “Tennessee and our nation are stronger when every eligible voter participates. Head to the polls now and make your voices be heard.”

Early voting runs through Thursday, Oct. 31, and registered Tennessee voters can find hours, polling locations, and view a sample ballot by downloading the free GoVoteTN app from the App Store or Google Play.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls when casting their ballot. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not an accepted form of identification.

Tennessee has been ranked number 1 for election integrity nationally for three consecutive years, and the Secretary of State’s office is your trusted source for all election information. Visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959 for additional information.

