Revive AI Showcased at Real Brokerage’s Sold-Out RISE 2024, Highlighting Industry-First Innovations

Revive at RISE: Real Brokerage President Sharran Srivatsaa, discussing how Revive AI creates a "new narrative" when agents talk to sellers with Michael Allawadi, Revive’s CEO & Founder, at Real's RISE 2024 annual agent-focused conference.

Revive Real Estate, a leader in presale renovations, joined Real Brokerage Inc. at its sold-out RISE 2024 conference to showcase artificial intelligence.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive Real Estate, a leader in presale renovations, joined Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) at Real’s sold-out RISE 2024 conference in Las Vegas to showcase the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence in the real estate industry.

Revive’s CEO and Founder, Michael Allawadi, took the stage alongside Real Brokerage President Sharran Srivatsaa, discussing how AI-powered innovations are transforming real estate by providing agents with the tools they need to deliver unparalleled value to clients.

They highlighted how Revive’s AI-powered platform, Revive AI, is changing the way agents help sellers with data-driven insights to maximize their home value.

“Revive gives agents a completely new narrative when talking to clients,” said Real’s Srivatsaa, adding, “It provides a way to increase the value of listings without your clients needing to come out of pocket for the renovations.”

Revive’s Allawadi noted, “We’re using computer vision technology that assesses a home’s condition and compares it to the neighborhood to provide the most accurate value. It’s the first of its kind, using AI to give agents a better understanding of what a home is worth and how to maximize its sale.”

AI was at center stage at the RISE 2024 conference as, in addition to Revive Real Estate’s AI platform, Real Brokerage introduced enhancements to its Leo CoPilot AI-powered virtual assistant. Leo CoPilot anticipates the needs of agents, managing daily operations and automating tasks like document reviews, marketing, and training. Real also previewed Leo for Clients, which is set to launch in 2025 and will streamline client-agent interactions through AI-driven messaging.

At RISE 24, Revive shared with attendees:

● Revive platform overview: Revive provides real estate agents and their clients a way to enhance property value through renovations without requiring upfront out-of-pocket costs. It offers agents a compelling new narrative to attract more listings in today's market.

● Sell360 Program: Revive's Sell360 program allows homeowners to cash out up to 80% of their home's equity before renovation and still benefit from the sale after upgrades – ideal for those in urgent situations like pre-foreclosure.

● Renovation management: Revive's infrastructure and contractor network promotes efficient, fast renovations, solving common delays in real estate transactions while maximizing property value.

● AI and computer vision technology: Revive's newest technology incorporates a home's condition into value assessments, providing more accurate property estimates than traditional automated valuation models (AVMs).

● White-label marketing and reports: Revive offers agents white-labeled marketing materials and property reports to help them present the best renovation and selling options to clients, enhancing their professional services.

RISE 24 featured over 50 agent-led sessions focused on building connections, increasing productivity, and leveraging AI to simplify complex real estate transactions, signaling a new era in the industry where technology plays a central role in empowering agents and improving client outcomes.

Learn more about Real at onereal.com and about Revive at www.revive.realestate.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transactions simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage, and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 22,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic presale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

