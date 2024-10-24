The Council for Autism Service Providers Announces Workgroup to Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guidelines

CASP CEO Lorri Unumb

New AI Guidelines to Focus on the Delivery of Applied Behavior Analysis Services for Autism Spectrum Disorders

CASP expects to release the 'Guidelines for the Use of AI in the delivery of ABA Services for Autism Spectrum Disorder' in early 2025” — CASP CEO Lorri Unumb

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) announced a workgroup to develop “Guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Delivery of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Services for Autism Spectrum Disorder.” The workgroup is comprised of CASP members from across the United States.There is a growing marketplace of AI-driven platforms that support ABA services for autism. These products have the potential to make daily operations (e.g., scheduling, documentation) and clinical activities (e.g., data collection, goal development) more efficient.“AI has incredible potential to streamline service delivery,” said CASP CEO Lorri Unumb. “But with that comes the threat of unforeseen consequences. CASP created this workgroup to help ABA providers recognize the benefits of this new technology while understanding how its misuse could reduce the quality of ABA services.”Unumb added, “It’s critical that implementation of AI-driven products is consistent with the Behavior Analyst Certification Board’s’Ethics Code for Behavior Analysts’ and CASP’s ’ Applied Behavior Analysis Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder: Guidance for Healthcare Funders, Regulatory Bodies, Service Providers, and Consumer.’”The quality of AI-facilitated output depends on a variety of factors. Most important are the quality and amount of data on which the system has been trained as well as any unintended bias introduced by the database. Further, most AI-driven platforms are not intended to be used without human oversight and scrutiny of generated results.CASP’s workgroup will be collecting input from experts and ethicists in AI, software development, ABA, and other medical and behavioral healthcare fields to develop guidance for organizations that deliver ABA services to individuals with autism. Information provided will include important questions to ask before purchasing AI-driven products, a discussion of client consent and other ethical considerations, and recommendations for staff training and ongoing quality control following the utilization of these products.CASP expects to release “Guidelines for the Use of AI in the delivery of ABA Services for Autism Spectrum Disorder” in early 2025.# # #About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 350 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.