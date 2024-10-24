People Like Us Home Exchange Introduces New Identity Verification Feature to Boost Trust and Safety

Trust is at the heart of hospitality, as giving the key of your home to a home exchange partner Interior shot in a San-Francisco home listed on People Like us Home Exchange Happy family during a home exchange- People Like Us website banner image

People Like Us Partners with Stripe to Launch Identity Verification to Enhance Safety and Trust in Home Exchange Community

Identity verification will foster trust and encourage more connections. It signifies more than just technological advancement – it reflects a commitment to the well-being of all members.” — Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO, People Like Us Home Exchange

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- People Like Us is excited to announce the rollout of its new Identity Verification feature. This initiative is designed to offer greater peace of mind to members as they exchange homes with like-minded travelers across the globe.Building Trust: The Heart of HospitalityAt People Like Us, trust is the foundation of home exchange. In an increasingly digital world, having confidence that the people you're exchanging with are who they say they are is crucial. This new identity verification feature allows our members to authenticate their profiles, ensuring a higher level of confidence when planning exchanges.“Our mission has always been to create the most trusted home exchange community in the world,” said Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO of People Like Us. “By implementing identity verification, we’re giving our members the extra layer of security they’ve been asking for, without compromising the friendliness and openness that define our community.”People Like Us has partnered with Stripe, a global leader in identity verification and financial technology, to ensure the highest security standards. Stripe is used by top companies worldwide for its secure and trusted technology.A New Era of SecurityThis new verification feature is part of an ongoing effort to make People Like Us the safest, most reliable home exchange community. Thousands of members already trust the platform to connect them with fellow travelers around the world, and identity verification brings People Like Us one step closer to creating the gold standard for safe, friendly, and hassle-free exchanges.“We believe that identity verification will foster even more trust and encourage more connections between members,” said Drew Seitam. “It’s another way we are innovating to provide the best possible experience for our community. Taking these steps signifies more than just technological advancement – it reflects a commitment to the well-being of all members”.About People Like UsFounded in 2018, People Like Us is an international home exchange community with a mission to bring like-minded travelers together to share their homes and create memorable, authentic travel experiences. With over 10,000 members in 120 countries, People Like Us continues to grow as one of the most trusted and friendly platforms in the home exchange world.

