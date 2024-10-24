QuickHR Launches Advanced Scheduling Module to Revolutionise HR Processes

QuickHR launched a mobile scheduling tool to simplify workforce management with real-time updates and payroll integration.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickHR, a leading HRMS provider in Southeast Asia, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Employee Scheduling Software. Designed to streamline workforce management, the new scheduling module offers businesses an intuitive, feature-rich solution to create and manage rosters seamlessly—whether you have one location or dozens.

The QuickHR Scheduling is set to redefine workforce scheduling, delivering time-saving automation for businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, and beyond. It empowers HR professionals to wave goodbye to inefficient manual processes by offering an entirely mobile, all-in-one solution that integrates with key HR functions like payroll, leave, and attendance. With the increasing diversity and complexity of workforce management, QuickHR delivers a solution that helps all businesses stay agile, productive, and organised.

Mobile-First, Seamless, and Time-Saving

QuickHR’s scheduling module is the world’s first fully mobile employee scheduling software, allowing businesses to manage shifts, communicate with staff, and make real-time adjustments—all from the convenience of a mobile device. The smart solution offers ultimate accessibility to supervisors and employees, freeing both from endless back-and-forth messaging and complex roster planning. It’s never been easier to stay connected and in control, even on the go.

Key features include:

• 100% Mobile Operation: Create, adjust, and view schedules anywhere, anytime.

• Biometric Clock-in/Out: Real-time tracking of attendance using location data and biometric verification.

• Instant Notifications: Employees receive real-time notifications on schedule changes, open shifts, and more, ensuring teams are always in sync.

• Versatile Scheduling Options: Supports multiple locations, hybrid work setups, and flexible shift arrangements.

"Our new scheduling module is designed to eliminate time-consuming manual tasks that HR professionals deal with daily. Whether you’re in F&B, retail, construction, or managing a gig workforce, QuickHR allows you to streamline your scheduling process and keep your team updated," said Kiran Nalla, CTO at QuickHR.

Automation for Smart Scheduling

QuickHR’s scheduling software allows businesses to automate repetitive tasks, such as shift assignments and scheduling adjustments. Instead of relying on manual oversight, the system streamlines the scheduling process based on employee availability, preferences, and operational needs. This reduces the likelihood of scheduling conflicts, ensuring smooth operations across all business locations.

Noticing the rise of flexible work arrangements, QuickHR simplifies the process, helping businesses manage even the most complex rosters with ease.

"Many HR teams spend too much time juggling manual schedules and chasing updates from staff. Our solution automates the entire scheduling process, making it easy to adjust shifts and keep everyone informed," Kiran added.

Complete Integration with Payroll, Leave, and Attendance

One of the standout features of QuickHR’s scheduling module is its seamless integration with other HR functions, including payroll, leave, and attendance systems. Any time a shift is created or adjusted, real-time updates ensure that payroll and leave records are automatically synced, eliminating the risk of errors and reducing the need for manual data entry.

This full integration provides HR professionals with a holistic view of employee schedules, allowing them to manage workforce requirements efficiently and without error. It’s an all-in-one solution that eliminates the need for multiple disconnected systems, driving better productivity and more informed decision-making.

About QuickHR

QuickHR is an award-winning, industry-leading cloud-based HR management system headquartered in Singapore. Its all-in-one platform addresses every aspect of workforce management, including payroll, leave, claims, attendance, and now, employee scheduling. QuickHR is dedicated to helping businesses optimise its operations while improving employee satisfaction and overall productivity.

