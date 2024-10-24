Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts officiates 2024 Women in Environment Awards Ceremony, 25 Oct

Deputy Minister Swarts to officiate the 2024 Women in Environment Ceremony in Pretoria, Gauteng; 24 October 2024

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will officiate the 2024 Women in Environment Awards Ceremony on 25 October 2024 at the Pretoria National Gardens, Gauteng.

The awards, held in conjunction with Climate Change Adaptation Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue currently underway in Pretoria, aim to recognise and empower ordinary women for their outstanding contribution to the environment sector.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and South African National Biodiversity Institute, who are co-hosts of the dialogue, are committed to achieving transformation, specifically in the gender space, toward a society that is free from discrimination and towards achieving gender equality.

The event, held under the theme "Reflecting on Gender Mainstreaming in a 30-Year Democracy," will highlight the significant role women play in advancing sustainability, environmental protection, and economic empowerment in the sector. The Women in Environment Awards will also recognise innovative women-led projects that are making a positive impact on communities across the country.

The media is invited to attend at the details below:

Date: 25 October 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, 2 Cussonia Ave, Pretoria

To RSVP, please contact, Dimakatso Tsutsubi 066 420 0088 / dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za

